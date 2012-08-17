Amazon Collect+ service to see parcels delivered to cornershops

Amazon has enlisted the help of nearly 5,000 UK cornershops to accept parcels on behalf of local customers, in a move designed to strengthen its grip on the British retail market

The online retailer, which is worth $109bn, has already begun testing the scheme at selected shops, however, it's now looking to roll it out nationwide, the Telegraph reports.

Customers will soon be able to collect their packages from their local cornershops instead of having to wait for them at home or pick them up from their nearest Royal Mail depot.

In addition, they can also use Amazon's Collect+ delivery scheme to return unwanted goods.



Shops that have jumped aboard the scheme include Spar and Costcutter, however, PayPoint, which manages Collect+, is currently in talks to expand the service to supermarkets, such as the Co-op.



Source: The Telegraph