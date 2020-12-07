Amazon Christmas sale starts today with up to 50% off thousands of products

Amazon's Last Minute Christmas Deals sale is now on, offering big discounts on thousands of top products

Amazon Last Minute Christmas deals sale
Robert Jones

By

If you've been waiting to buy your Christmas gifts this year until December then now is a great time to scope out Amazon. That's because Amazon has just launched its Last Minute Christmas Deals sale, an event where thousands of great products are discounted down for the winter holiday season.

Discounts are store-wide, too, with every category of product you can think of seeing products reduced from TVs to computer, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, tablets and outdoors, video games and accessories, DIY and tools, toys and games, books, smart home and much more besides.

To browse everything in the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals sale simply follow the link above, or to jump straight to a product area of interest check out the category links below.

Amazon is a great place to score Christmas gifts in T3's eyes as it offers an unprecedented selection of products as well as fast (and in many cases free) delivery. Amazon Prime Members get even more discounts and get priority in terms of deliveries, too, making it a great time of year to sign up for Prime – and especially as you can do so for free.

Be sure to check out T3's 'How to get a free Amazon Prime account' feature to see how you can save big this winter holiday season.

