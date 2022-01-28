Amazon blows away the price of the Vornado 660 Air Circulator, with AU$60 off right now

With summer hitting late and loud this year, it might have been possible to get by without a fan for the first half of the sweaty season, but those days are well and truly over. Helping you through the second half of summer and well into spring is the Vornado Air Circulator 660 – it’s the perfect solution to the heat we’re all struggling through. It’s one of our favourite fans, easily coming in second place in T3’s best fans list , and it currently has a cool 23% off on Amazon.

While AU$199 can seem a bit steep for ‘just a fan’, the Vornado Air Circulator 660 is so much more. Appearances can be deceptive, as it‘s packaged in a fan shaped body, but by utilising the unique Vornado design this special fan allows for air to be circulated throughout the room – instead of stale and hot air being pushed right at your face. This allows you to save money and energy cooling your room, and provides a more comfortable cooling experience