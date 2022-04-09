Amazon's new Big Smile Sale has stacks of Aussie bargains on laptops, headphones and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Australia's shopping calendar has got a new addition! Amazon has just kicked off its first ever Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab), which is on now and ends at 11:59pm AEST on Wednesday, April 13.

Amazon isn't rebranding its Prime Day sale thankfully (so we've got an even bigger deals bonanza to look forward to in the coming months), but the Big Smile Sale is setting quite the precedent by offering the first-generation Echo Show 8 at its lowest price yet – for just AU$59! That's the RRP of the third-generation Echo Dot – you know, the one that looks like a fabric-covered puck?

So what exactly is the Amazon Big Smile Sale? The online retailer doesn't quite explain it but we're guessing it's a teaser to what Prime Day 2022 will bring. Amazon does say it's the "inaugural" sale, so expect the Big Smile Sale to become a fixture in our sales calendar.

Unlike Prime Day, though, Big Smile Sale isn't exclusive to Prime members. Anyone can take advantage of the offers and save a packet on a wide variety of items, from clothing to tools, tech and beyond.

There are some Prime-exclusive deals though, so if you really like the price drops on those, you might want to consider signing up for a Prime membership (opens in new tab). You'll get a 30-day free trial to decide if it's for you or not, and you can cancel any time.

If you wish to continue on, it'll cost you AU$6.99 a month (or AU$59 annually) and, not only does it get you free and fast delivery on millions of items, it also includes access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Gaming at no extra cost.

Back to the Big Smile Sale: it's not as 'big' as Prime Day or Black Friday, with a more limited number of offers, but the discounts are really quite generous. If you're keen on picking up a few things, head on over to the Big Smile Sale page on Amazon (opens in new tab) and take a gander.

In the meantime, we've listed a few of our top picks from the sale below. As it's a multi-day sale, note that some offers will be just for a day, while others will be available for the full duration of the sale. And expect new offers to be added each day as well.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds | AU$169 AU$109 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) Amazon finally saw fit to bring its noise-cancelling true wireless earphones, the Echo Buds, to Australia last year and, within a couple of months, dropped its price to its lowest yet (AU$99). While it's AU$10 more than the lowest price, this is still a good deal for anyone looking to for true wireless 'buds that feature active noise cancellation. You'll also have Alexa at your beck and call for streaming music, getting directions, making calls and more. This option comes with a wired charging case. The Echo Buds with Wireless Charging Case (opens in new tab) is also discounted, now down to AU$129 from AU$199 (saving you AU$70) and back to its lowest price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$69 (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) With a 5-inch screen and all the Alexa smarts onboard, this is the 2021 edition of Amazon's tiny smart speaker. It fits into any space and can help you control your smart home setup. If you don't have connected devices, you can still use it to watch videos, check the weather, keep up with the news and listen to music. And at AU$69 a pop, it's remarkably affordable.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) | AU$169 AU$59 (opens in new tab) (save AU$110) The original middle child has seen a price drop since the latest Echo Show 10 made its debut. What was AU$229 now has an RRP of AU$169, but there's a very generous AU$110 off right now, taking the first-gen Echo Show 8 smart display to its lowest price yet and cheaper than the discounted second-gen Echo Show 5. That means the value for money here is much better as you get a bigger screen to make full use of Alexa's smarts. Available in two colour options.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,399 AU$999 (opens in new tab) (save AU$997) If you've been holding out for a laptop with some decent specs without the four-figure price tag, you're in luck. This 14-inch Lenovo houses a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU that's paired with a decent 8GB of RAM to keep things ticking along. It's an absolute steal at 29% off.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,999 AU$1,499.25 (opens in new tab) (save AU$499.75) Need some more grunt under the hood than what the IdeaPad can offer? Then take a gander at this 14-inch Lenovo option instead. There's a powerful 11th-gen i7 processor powering it, along with a very generous 16GB of system memory to make sure it can handle anything you throw at it. There's plenty of storage too and all for 25% off.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 450 SE wireless headphones | AU$299 AU$149 (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) Sennheiser's HD 450 Special Edition has been around for a while, but with this awesome half-price discount, you can score that clean, crisp Senny sound for less. This Amazon-exclusive version of the headphones comes with Alexa voice assistant built-in, for even more hands-free convenience.

(opens in new tab) Sony WI-SP510 neckband in-ear headphones | AU$91 AU$59 (opens in new tab) (save AU$32) For the sporty type, neckband in-ears offer a great form factor, saving you the worry of losing an individual bud as you can simply drape them around your neck. These Sony headphones punch considerably above their weight with their punchy, bassy sound, despite their low price – and that low price has been lowered by a generous 35%. This is a no-brainer of a deal, available in black, blue, white and a hi-vis orange.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Oral-B iO 6 electric toothbrush | AU$499 AU$209.99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$289.01) Oral-B's iO Series electric toothbrushes are some of the best products to keep those pearly whites healthy between dentist visits. They are also pretty expensive. While the iO 6 (or iO Series 6) is more affordable, Prime members can get it for an absolute steal. If you're not a Prime member, you can still get a whopping 50% off anyway, with the iO 6 setting you back just AU$249.50.

(opens in new tab) Braun Silk-épil 9 Skinspa SensoSmart epilator | AU$329 AU$219 (opens in new tab) (save AU$110) Keen on silky-smooth, hair-free skin? Braun's Silk-épil epilators are some of the best in the beauty business and can keep your skin clean for up to four weeks. The more you use it, the slower the regrowth. So save yourself AU$33% on the ticket price and steer clear of the messy, hot wax.