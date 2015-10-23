All the Spectre cars detailed: from bespoke Range Rovers to a futuristic Aston Martin

Forget the hammy acting, cheesy script and far-fetched plot, everyone knows the best thing about a new James Bond film is the cars.

Spectre has been a veritable renaissance for Bond cars, with the elegant Aston Martin DB10 facing off against the equally stunning Jaguar C-X75, and, of course, some brutish Land Rovers.

As we close on Spectre's October 26th release date (it's less than a week away!) get in the mood for Spectre with this handy crib sheet of all the main vehicles, and impress you fellow film-goers with you inimitable knowledge.

The Baddies:

Starting off with the cars you love to hate - vehicles driven by the film's antagonists.

Jaguar has classically been the go-to brand of choice for villains, and Spectre follows this tradition. JLR's Special Operations department has treated us to three cars: the Range Rover Sport SVR, Jaguar C-X75, and the Land Rover Defender Big Foot.

Range Rover Sport SVR

Starting with the Range Rover Sport SVR, a hulking beast of a vehicle. The SVR set a new record last year, at 8 minutes and 14 seconds, it's the fastest production SUV to ever lap the Nurburgring. And it's no wonder when it has 543bhp on tap.

The hot SUV can reach 62mph in 4.7 seconds, and goes on to reach 162mph. We're fully expecting a few of these to be in the hands of some suitably useless henchmen, in jet black naturally. Which probably means a grizzly end for the speedy SUV. Shame.

Jaguar C-X75

The Jaguar C-X75 first debuted in Paris back in 2010, powered by two gas turbines producing 778 horsepower. Jaguar sadly put the concept version on hold, but announced a limited production run from 2013 to 2015.

The production version made use of a more sensible plug-in hybrid petrol engine. But again, this wasshelved due to 'global economic' problems. Thankfully though, it looks the concept car was kept for something special,and has found its way into Spectre as Bond's latest nemesis.

The C-X75 will be ragged through Rome in a car chase with Bond and his Aston Martin DB10.

This carbon fibre beast is "the finest looking and most innovative Jaguar ever created,” according to Jaguar head designer Ian Callum, and the hybrid engine - with turbocharger and supercharger - puts out 850bhp. Yikes!

2015 is the final year of the Defender, ladies and gentlemen. In December, Land Rover will stop making the iconic 4x4 so we're glad that it'll get a last hurrah courtesy of Bond and the Austrian Alps.

The Big Foot is packed with modifications to deal with bad weather - particularly snow - including massive 37-inch off-road tires. The Defender is pretty villainous, but here's hoping Bond gets to see it off in style.

The Goodies:

Aston Martin DB10

If you weren't already excited enough about Spectre, prepare to get hysterical, because the Aston Martin DB10 is everything a Bond car should be.

Aston Martin handmade this bespoke two-door concept car especially for the film. It was first unveiled at the official press launch in December, but now we have a chance to see it live in action.

The video below gives us a brief glimpse behind the film-making process, showing the eight cars used on set (four pristine vehicles for close-ups, two stunt cars, and two full of gadgets).

Our favourite part? Director Sam Mendes describing the "speed battle" behind the cars... we think that's called a race Sam.

We'll shut up now, and get to the exciting part:

Daniel Craig teases, "It's unique, and it feels right. It looks like a James Bond car, and it's got a few secrets."

Aston Martin has featured in Bond films since the DB5 in Goldfinger, 1964, and while the DB10 won't be going into production, the concept is understood to show off Aston Martin's new design ethos.

Are you excited for Spectre? It'll arrive on UK screens October 26, 2015.

