Afterpay Day 2021: the best deals in Australia to buy now, pay later

Ever missed out on a great deal online because it was just too far away from pay day for you to afford to make a big purchase? If only there was a way you could grab a bargain now and pay for it later...

Enter Afterpay Day 2021. To celebrate Australia's leading buy now, pay later service, retailers are slashing prices on a range of products from March 18 to 21 when you use Afterpay to make a purchase – although some deals may still be available with other payment options.

If you sign up to Afterpay, you'll be able to split the cost of your purchase over four instalments, due every two weeks.

Some brands are offering as much as 50% off on new stock items – see the list below for those offering discounts across their range.

T3 has picked out some of the very best Afterpay Day deals launching today, covering everything from the latest tech to the hottest fashion. Read on to see where you can save big on some of the finest products on the market.

Headphones & audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$300.80 (RRP AU$399, save AU$98.20) Grab a bargain on some of the top-of-the-range over-ear headphones on eBay. This is currently the lowest price on our top pick for the best noise cancelling cans, available in both silver and black. They're listed for AU$399, but add the code PAPDY20 and checkout with Afterpay to get AU$98 off.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$177.30 (RRP AU$249, save AU$71.70) They might not be the newest model, but this is still a great saving on Apple's AirPods. If you're an Apple user, you'll know it's rare to get such a heavy discount on any of their products. Enter the code PAPDY20 and checkout with Afterpay on eBay to save almost 30%.View Deal

Home and living

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,149 (RRP AU$1,349, save $200) The most powerful of its kind on the market, the V11 boasts a range of upgrades on other Dyson models. A lengthy 60-minute run time, automatic floor type adjustment and a 1.9-litre dustbin make it a great choice for those with a lot of space to clean. Dyson is offering a AU$200 discount direct from their website for those who buy with Afterpay. And you'll also get a bonus cleaning kit valued at AU$89 for FREE. You'll save AU$200 on the V11 Outsize and V11 Complete Pro via the same deal with Dyson, too. View Deal

KitchenAid KSM160 Stand Mixer Empire (Red) | AU$590.20 (RRP AU$949, save AU$358.80) Get your own Artisan Stand Mixer from the leading brand in kitchen assistants. A hefty 300W motor means you won't break a sweat, and the 4.8L stainless-steel bowl will let you make a lot in one go. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, and beater attachment. You can grab one for almost AU$360 off the RRP on eBay via their Afterpay deal, and by adding the code PAPDY20 at checkout. View Deal

Dyson V7 | AU$399 (RRP AU$599, save AU$200) Great if you live in an apartment and don't have a massive amount of floor space to clean, Dyson's lightest cord free vacuum is AU$200 off for Afterpay Day. With a 30-minute fade free runtime and a direct drive cleaner head for strong suction, it's perfect for collecting pet hair. You'll save over 30% on the Dyson website and land yourself a bonus gift. View Deal

Style

Rayban RB3025 Aviator Classic | AU$220 (RRP AU$275, save AU$55) They're timeless and suitable for every occasion. And you'll feel even fresher wearing them knowing you've grabbed a bargain. Save AU$55 on the Rayban Aviator Classics via Sunglasses Hut by using the code AFTERPAY20 and paying them off with Afterpay. View Deal

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch| AU$349.30 (RRP AU$499, save AU$149.70) Fossil's Wear OS-powered smartwatch is a steal at just AU$349.30 using the AFTERPAY30 code. Complete with speaker functionality, large storage capacity and extended battery life thanks to three smart modes. It's the perfect combination of intelligent tech and style. View Deal

