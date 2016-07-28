Add groceries to your AmazonFresh shopping list with the speed of Dash

AmazonFresh, Amazon's online grocery shopping service, is looking to add a little extra speed with the introduction of the Dash device to the UK.

Customers in 128 London postcodes can now access the functionalty, which uses voice recognition and bar code scanning to replace your favourite items when they're running low.

The Dash service, which has currently been in circulation using small branded buttons that afix to your favourite non-food products and require a simple press to order a top-up, now utilises a 6.6-inch device you can hang from a hook in your kitchen or afix to a service to keep it safe. You then simply need to say the name of a product or scan it to automatically add it to your shopping list.

The idea is you can then visit your shopping basket on Amazon.co.uk or via the official Amazon app and order your chosen products without having to go around your home trying to remember what you actually need to buy.

"We're all used to trying to remember the contents of the fridge and kitchen cupboard and scribbling down reminders on pieces of paper," says Ajay Kavan, vice president of AmazonFresh. "With Dash, at any given time, customers can keep track of products when they come to mind and scan to reorder groceries and household essentials as soon as they run out. At Amazon, we're always looking to innovate based on feedback and Dash has been designed to continually learn as customers use it."

Over 130,000 competitively priced products are available via AmazonFresh, with one-hour deliveries on offer between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. Up until 28 August, you can get a Dash device for free with your second order from AmazonFresh.

