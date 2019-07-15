Ace Amazon Prime deal for GoPro fans on a budget: Campark’s 4K action camera is a total steal

If you’re in the market for a new action camera, now is the time to pick one up as Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway, which means there’s some juicy deals to be had. Just like on this Campark X30 Real 4K Action Camera, which is on sale right now as a Prime Day deal for only £56.99 instead of its normal price of £79.99 – the RRP is £149.99. (Check out the competition in our guide to the best action cameras right now).

You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get the X30 Real at this price, or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a Prime member.

Campark’s budget GoPro alternative is capable of capturing 4K at 60fps, 2.7K at 30fps, 1080P at 120fps, and 720P at 240fps. It’ll also capture 20MP stills, which is a great feature for those of you wanting an action cam as much for quality stills photography as for recording action videos. And it’s compatible with third party mounts.

An Amazon Prime Day deal 2019 for adventure junkies

The X30 Real 4K is a step-up from true budget action cameras for complete beginners, kids and casual users only looking for a simple, mess-around rugged shooter. This Campark cam actually puts in a decent performance in and out of the water, and utilises built-in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to produce smoother videos with less judder.

We’re not saying the EIS is anywhere near as good as the GoPro Hero 7 Black’s HyperSmooth or the RockSteady EIS used by DJI’s new Osmo Action, but for the price it’s decent. And you’ll need EIS is you intend on filming any fast-moving action or sport, such as if you’re going to film yourself mountain biking or white water rafting.

(Image credit: Campark)

What’s included in this Campark X30 Real £56.99 Amazon Prime Day deal?

1 x Campark Real X30 Action Camera

1 x waterproof case

2 x 1350mAh battery

1 x slot dock charger

1 x USB cable

1 x bike mount

1 x helmet mount

The camera features an all-important two-inch IPS touchscreen for accessing the menus and for viewing playback of footage, and you can share your clips and pics straight from the camera to your phone via the DV King 4K app (iOS, Android).

The X30 Real is waterproof down to 40 meters when used with the included waterproof case, so you can take it diving or snorkelling too. The lens angle is also fully adjustable from Wide (170 degrees) to Middle and Narrow.

The Campark X30 Real Action Camera is one of endless Amazon Prime Day deals now available as Amazon’s summer sale swings into town. But this £56.99 deal ends at 11.59pm on 15 July (or sooner if it sells out). So if you want one, get it while it’s hot.

CamPark X30 Real 4K Action Camera | Now £56.99 | Was £79.99 | £23 off

If you're a keen mountain biker, diver, surfer or adventurer, or you want a step-up from a real beginner's cheap action camera, the X30 Real is a good choice at this Prime deal price. It offers 4K 60fps, 20MP stills, and comes with handy mounts.View Deal

