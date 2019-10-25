A Garmin smartwatch deal to beat all other smartwatches: get £75 off the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

We have been absolutely spoilt this week with cheap fitness smartwatch deals and – to box the week off in the similar fashion – here is one more cheap Garmin watch deal for you: get the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for £75 off at Argos, now.

One might think that Black Friday deals have started happening already, with all these great prices on smart wearable devices. We still have the Fitbit family bundle deal and the Fitbit Aria 2 smart scale deal going on as we speak, in case you are interested in Fitbit deals more.

Also, BeaverBrooks still has the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus deal on, get this top fitness smartwatch for £200 off today!

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is the perfect balance the lower mid-range Forerunner 245 and the high-end Forerunner 945. The Music version has enough on board storage to store up to 500 songs on it plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. The Garmin Forerunner 645 is also swimproof, so triathletes can also use it. The battery can last up to a week, a deal not to be missed!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

The name Garmin needs no introduction to anyone remotely interested in outdoor activities. You might know them for their excellent Approach golf watch series or the diving ready Descent Mk1. But it is most likely that you know them for their sublime Forerunner series, beloved amongst runners, cyclists and triathletes alike.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is the upper-midrange entry to the Forerunner range and the one discounted by Argos is the more capable version with built-in music storage.

On top of that, it has a bright 1.2" screen (slightly smaller than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and on par with the Polar Vantage V), integrated GPS, is swimproof, dust resistant and only weighs 42 grams, not something that'll get in the way on your runs.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music also supports smart notifications and has a battery life of up to seven days, something the Apple Watch Series 5 wish it had.

Now £75 off at Argos, a brilliant price for a great fitness smartwatch it is!

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Black at Argos for £274.99, was £349.99, you save £75 – 22%

