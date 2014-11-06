88 Rue du Rhone just announced a swanky Don Draper watch...

After seven award-strewn years on the air, Mad Men will finally come to an end next year...

But Don Draper's slick 60s style will live long in the memory, and now it's now available to buy courtesy of Swiss watch maker 88 Rue du Rhone.

The swanky new limited edition watch features an engraved, iconic image of Don Draper on the back of the case. And a 'bespoke watch box' too! You spoil us, Switzerland...

88 Rue du Rhone was founded in 2012, making it a grand total of two years old. As watchmakers go, that's not very long but fear not - founders Elie and Pierre Bernheim are the grandsons of pioneering Swiss watchmaker Raymond Weil and they're bringing that reputation for quality Swiss engineering with them, but without the astronomical price tags.

Specifically, the 87WA140027 is 42mm in diameter, with a Quartz mechanism. This 40-piece limited edition run will be available to buy from mid-November, with each watch available for £450.