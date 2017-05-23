5 reasons you should ditch your Macbook for the new Huawei Matebook X

Everyone's favourite Chinese company, Huawei, has just announced a trio of new laptops (or ‘MateBooks’, as Huawei likes to call them).
These range from a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid, the Matebook E, to a business-type 15-incher, the Matebook D.
But it's the super sexy Matebook X you should be interested in. Here are five reasons you should trade in your Macbook for one.
1. It's the smallest 13-inch laptop, in the world
The Matebook X measures just 12.5 mm x 286 mm × 211 mm, and weighs approximately 1.05 kg. That's smaller than a piece of A4 paper, yet it also manages to pack a 13-inch screen, thanks to some Skinny bezels. The similarly sized Macbook only manages an 12-inch display.
2. Do your ears a favour with Dolby Atmos audio
Huawei has worked with Dolby to develop the speaker system. These speakers use a dual motor design, making them more efficient, and ultimately louder, despite their diminutive physical size.
3. Premium design, like a smartphone
Huawei has taken everything it learned from making premium smartphones, and has applied that to laptop design. That means CNC diamond cut bezels, and a solid aluminium casing. It really does look great.
It comes in Space Gray, Prestige Gold, and Rose Gold. Sadly no Greenery.
4. Comes with a USB-C Adapter, for free
Yes, there are only two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, but unlike Apple, Huawei will include a USB-C adapter in the box, which adds HDMI, USB, and more.
5. Cooling materials found inside a space suit
With no fan and pretty powerful guts, you'd expect the Matebook X to get pretty hot. But Huawei has used material found in space suits to dissipate the heat. It stores the heat, then slowly releases it.
Specs
Size: 12.5 mm x 286 mm ×211 mm
Weight: approximately 1.05 kg
Screen: 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixels, 200 pixels per inch (PPI), 350 nits
Processor: 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7200U or 7th Generation Intel
Core i7-7500U
GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620
Storage and RAM: 256 GB/512 GB SSD and 4 GB/8 GB LPDDR3
Battery: 5449mAh@7.6V
Local video playback time: approximately 10 hours
Pricing:
i5/8GB/256GB SSD 1399 €
i5/8GB/512GB SSD 1599 €
i7/8GB/512GB SSD 1699 €
i7/8GB/512GB SSD 1699 €