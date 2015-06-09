4K football incoming! BT reveals its new Champions League channel

New European footie channel to be headed up by Gary Lineker.

By

BT has finally revealed just what its plans are for Champions League football and it's all rather impressive.

After spending a mighty £897 million on the rights to the Champions League, it looks like the telecoms giant still had a bit of money left over to snap up Gary Lineker as chief pundit of its European footie coverage, alongside Jake Humphrey and Rio Ferdinand.

BT is sticking to the same script with its new sports package. Although it has added an extra channel - it now comprises BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, ESPN on BT Sport and the new BT SportEurope channel, which launches 1 August - it is still offering the content for free to BT customers.

If you are a BT Broadband customer who wants to watch the package through Sky, then this will cost £5. BT hasn't revealed anything about its current deal with Virgin Media but if you don't have any BT in your life, expect to pay at least £13.95 for the package.

Alongside announcing its new channel, BT also revealed that it has pipped Sky to the post with its 4K channel. BT Sport Ultra HD will launch in August and offer up 4K football to those who upgrade to a shiny new BT TV Ultra HD set-top box.

Your move, Sky.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.