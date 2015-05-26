4G and wireless charging are heading to a car near you

Tech company Qualcomm and auto brand Daimler have announced a new collaboration to make cars more connected than ever.

Together, the companies will attempt to enhance vehicles with mobile technologies, such as 3G/4G, wireless charging for mobile phones, and wireless charging for electric vehicles (WEVC).

The most interesting of these technologies is WEVC, which implements the company's Halo wireless charging system. This allows electric vehicle owners to charge their cars without needing to plug them in, just park up and away you go.

"It's important that we remain on the cutting edge of technology and continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Weber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. "With this in mind, we are eager to jointly explore possible fields of future cooperation with an internationally leading tech firm like Qualcomm."

This isn't the first time Qualcomm has shown an interest in the automotive industry, showing off a super-connected Maserati concept at CES earlier in the year.

The Maserati concept, based on a Quattroporte, is packed with sensors and screens, implementing LIDAR for collision warning, ultrasonic and optical sensors for blind spot assistance, 12-inch infotainment system, WEVC and LTE.

The recent collaboration was announced at the Formula 1 race in Monaco, following Qualcomm's recent announcement of its partnershipwith Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team.

Expect to see Qualcomm branding pop up on Lewis Hamilton's helmet in the coming weeks.