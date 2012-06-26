Amazon sets Nokia 808 PureView UK release date as June 30th

Debuting at MWC 2012, Nokia's new 41-megapixel camera touting smartphone the Nokia 808 PureView has been dated and priced for launch

Following the handset's officially unveiling at MWC 2012 in February, online retail giant Amazon has suggested Nokia's new camera happy smartphone, the Nokia 808 PureView, will hit the UK later this week.



Although Nokia has yet to offer any confirmed Nokia 808 Pureview release date, Amazon.co.uk has listed the handset as available for pre-order with those looking to get their mitts on the 41-megapixel camera boasting smartphone set to be able to do so from this Saturday, June 30th.



Nokia 808 PureView UK Release Date and Price



Whilst Amazon previously listed the Nokia 808 Pureview with a June 21st UK release date, the retail giant is now claiming the 41-megapixel camera toting handset will land on the final day of the month with a hefty £499.98 price tag. Fellow retails have yet to announce launch plans for the Symbian run smartphone with online outlet Clove suggesting the device will not touch down “until mid-late July.”

Speaking in response to PureView 808 release claims, Nokia's head of smart devices, Jo Harlow recently stated: "PureView has completely raised the bar on imaging performance for the whole smartphone industry - and Nokia is not stopping here, we're going to carry on developing PureView for our future smartphones in ways that will again revolutionise the imaging experience."



Nokia 808 PureView Specs



Boasting a 4-inch high-resolution screen the 808 PureView is powered by a 1.3GHz single-core processor with 512MB of RAM and 16GB of storage landing to provide ample space for all those high-res images.



The handset's party piece, however, is undoubtedly its 41-megapixel camera with the Nokia 808 PureView set to utilise some rather clever sub-pixel wizardry in order to squeeze a 41-megapixel resolution into the sensor's 16:9 ratio. Further bolstering the 808's snapper, 1080p Full HD video recording features alongside 4x lossless zoom.



Dolby Headphones technology is also on the 808 PureView's hit list providing videos with audio as strong as the image quality as Nokia's Rich Recording Mic technology means that videos will also pick up flawlesss sound.



Are you impressed by Nokia's new 41-megapixel camera phone or do you see the 808 PureView as little more than a gimmick? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.