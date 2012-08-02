400,000 apps in the App Store have never been downloaded

By

Analytic firm Adeven has released a report that says over 60 per cent of all apps on the Apple App Store apps have never been downloaded

Adeven's report lists a whopping 400,00 apps currently languishing away in App Store Purgatory. It could be that consumers feel a little spoiled for choice; after all, the Adeven report says they have 1,899 options in flashlight apps. The list of apps that have never been downloaded, by the way, does not include the notorious 'I Am Rich' app, which boasted incredibly minimal functionality, cost $999.99, and was downloaded eight times before Apple pulled it from the App Store.

Adeven's CEO, Christian Henschel,, says that there are only a “couple of thousand apps” that get downloaded in number from Apple's app store.

"This is based on Apple's closed system," said Henschel, "it's tough to discover those kinds of apps. You don't have proper search, so the only way to discover new apps is through the top listing.

"If you're not on those lists, it's not sure that you're being discovered by anyone else. The top 25 tend to be the same companies who spend millions of dollars to get to the top of those lists. If you're an independent, small app publisher, then it's really tough to be discovered."

To combat this, Adeven is launching its own app-tracking app called Apptrace, which promises to deliver easy app tracking, monitoring and other services. The service will be made available for for iOS apps initially, and it'll monitor a variety of apps in the App Store.

