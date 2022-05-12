3 things you didn't know Nintendo Switch could do

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everybody loves the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED: whether it's the newly released Nintendo Switch Sports or your well-used copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, that inimitable Nintendo gaming joy means the Switch is one of the best consoles of all time.

But while you've no doubt explored every inch of your favourite platformers and tried every character in Super Smash Bros, you might not have explored all of the other things your Switch is capable of. Here are three things you might not know your Switch can do.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Find lost controllers and then tune your guitar

Can’t find your controller? Go into the Controllers view and select the second option, Search for Controllers. This displays a grid showing all of the controllers you’ve paired with your Switch, and you can get it to vibrate the selected one so that you can find it. The vibration creates a tone that you can hear, and if you’re not too picky you can use it to tune a guitar or similar instrument: it’s very, very close to an E note in concert pitch and close enough for a quick tune and blast of Wonderwall.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Turn it into a robot suit or the Joy-Cons into lightsabers

I’ve yet to meet another parent who’s heard of Nintendo Labo, which enables your kids (or big kids like me) to turn the Switch into physical objects such as a robot suit. That might partly be down to the price, but if you have the money and a lot of time to spare – Labo kits can be very involved and as time consuming as interesting LEGO projects – they’re brilliant things to work on with younger children.

There’s also a fun Easter egg inside the Labo Variety Kit: after the tutorial, hold up or X with L/R to turn the on-screen Joy-Con into a lightsaber, ready for a Jedi-style duel.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Bluetooth)

3. Use Bluetooth headphones

The Switch launched without Bluetooth headphones support, so if you’ve had your Switch for a while you might not have noticed the addition of Bluetooth Audio in a system update. If you go onto System Settings > Bluetooth Audio you can pair an audio device such as a pair of the best wireless earbuds. Bluetooth microphones aren’t supported and you’re limited to using two wireless controllers when Bluetooth Audio is active.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I mentioned Nintendo Switch Sports earlier; if you're going to play it, the bigger the screen the more fun it becomes. It's one of those games that really shines on the best gaming TVs. Just one word of warning, and believe me this is a lesson learnt the hard way: don't let the kids or your friends play without putting something between them and the TV, and without ensuring they wear the wrist straps. It turns out that LED TVs are very easy to smash.