3 things I love about the new Nike ZoomX Streakfly running shoes designed specifically for 10k and 5k distances

If you're into running shoes, we've got some news for you that might help you overcome that January blues: Nike just announced the latest addition to its ZoomX foam-propelled running shoe line, the ZoomX Streakfly, a shoe surely to dominate 5K and 10K races in the near future (maybe even half marathons).

The ZoomX foam has already been powering the best Nike running shoes, such as the amazing Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% and its successor, the NEXT% 2, not to mention shoes such as Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next%, although the latter uses a mixture of React and ZoomX but does it extremely well.

Nike ZoomX Streakfly: Price and availability

The Nike ZoomX Streakfly was announced on 19 January 2022 and will be available to buy from 27 January 2022 directly from Nike US, Nike UK and Nike AUS.

Price said to be around $160/£120/AU$220.

3 things I love about the new Nike ZoomX Streakfly

(Image credit: Nike )

It has a similar silhouette to the fan-favourite Pegasus line

For a weird reason, I not only don't mind the look of the Vaporfly but I'm somewhat drawn to it. However, I appreciate that the bulk and the weird angles are not to everyone's taste. The ZoomX Streakfly looks different and reminds me of one of the sexiest Nike running shoes I ever tested, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37.

"We’re excited to launch the Streakfly first in the Prototype colourway, which is a nod to our development process of testing with athletes that is critical to the development of all of our running shoes", said Elliott Heath, Footwear Product Manager, Nike Running, "This colourway features a wear test number on the medial side, along with intentional pops of colour to signal its intended use for the shorter distance road events."

(Image credit: Nike )

It's less bulky than long-distance Nike shoes

The ZoomX Streakfly uses a full-length ZoomX foam with a contoured Heel Pod and a Pebax plate under the midfoot. Despite the reduced stack height (compared to the Vaporfly and Alphafly series), the ZoomX Streakfly will probably dominate 5K and 10K races as it's more optimised for shorter distances.

As Elliot explains, "The Nike ZoomX Streakfly leverages learnings from our marathon racing models, as well as our distance track spikes, but is a unique formula engineered specifically for the needs of the 10k and 5k athlete competing on the roads." Word!

Pebax plate is better for performance than carbon inserts

I know some people will shoot me down for saying this but, in theory, the Pebax plate, made of a lightweight and flexible polymer compound, provides better energy returns than carbon plates. Carbon plates are nothing to be frowned upon but considering the properties of Pebax, it's more suited for training while also being good for racing. Best of both worlds, as they say.