More than 1/3 off this multisports smartwatch

This is just in: the Polar Vantage M multisport watch is 39% off on Amazon.

The Polar Vantage M has an extra long battery life – up to 30 hours with the GPS function activated (!) – and can track more than 130 different sports; probably more than anyone can ever try in their lifetime!

Using the Training Load Pro feature you can accurately measure how your training sessions strain your body. The Polar Vantage M also counts smart calories: you can track exactly how many calories you burned based on your height, age, gender, your max HR and how hard you trained.

• Polar Vantage M multisport watch S/M £152.18 – was £249 , save £96.82

The Polar M is perfect for swimming too, monitoring details such as heart rate, swimming style, distance, pace, strokes and rest times.

Polar Vantage M multisport watch S/M | Price £152.18 | W as £249 | Save £96.82

Track your performance in 130 different sports and count calories accurately with the Polar Vantage M. Pair the sportwatch with the Polar app and get insights of your training like never before. Train, rest and repeat like a pro! Now for just over £150, the lowest price ever, don't miss out!View Deal

(Image credit: Polar)

You can further customise your Polar Vantage M using a Polar wristband or any band with 22 mm spring bars. It's lightweight but doesn't feel flimsy. The round clock face can also be customised to your liking.

Easy to set up, the Polar Vantage M is your perfect sports companion!