£10 Raspberry Pi now in exceedingly good wireless flavour, with a choice of cases

Raspberry Pi, the low-cost PC for educational, prototyping, creative and general pissing-about purposes, celebrates its fifth birthday today, and it's got a present for YOU: Raspberry Pi Zero W, its swankiest and most wireless 'Zero' mini-board yet.

This ultra-minimalist, Linux-running PC has Bluetooth 4.0 and N Wi-Fi built in, rather than requiring an additional nodule, and also comes with a plastic case, range of three interchangeable lids, like so:

From left to right, that's the base, with little holes for the power, USB and HDMI connectors, then a case with a lens hole in it, for turning your Pi into a Hasselblad-esque camera.

Then there's a case with a slot in it, for getting down to some serious All Purpose In/Out business. That might sound like something rude that Alex from A Clockwork Orange might do, but it basically means attaching your Pi to other electronics, via a ribbon connector.

And then there's a case with no interesting holes in it, which we have nothing to say about.

Needless to say, this kind of luxury doesn't come cheap, and the Raspberry Pi Zero W is £10 to you, sir/madam. Ten quid! You can barely buy a Toblerone with that, these days.

Here's the key spec:

Processor 1GHz, Single-core

RAM 512MB

Connections Mini HDMI, 2x micro USB (one for power), HAT-compatible 40-pin header, N Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0