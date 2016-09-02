11 highlights from IFA 2016 - our picks from the show floor

All week T3 has been on the ground at the 2016 IFA expo in Berlin, the biggest European tech show on the calendar, and it's been another packed event this year. Here are 11 of the best gadgets, gizmos and innovations that have caught our eye up up to this point.

1. Sony Xperia X Compact

It's been a busy IFA for Sony, with a plethora of gadgets and two new phones: the Xperia XZ and the Xperia X Compact. If we had to pick a favourite, which we're about to do, then we'd pick the smaller 4.6-inch device.

Why? Well, handsets you can use in one hand are very rare these days. What's more, the phone includes the same three-sensor camera trickery as the pricier Xperia XZ, so your snaps should come out looking sharp.

2. Asus ZenWatch 3

The smartwatch market needs a kickstart, and the ZenWatch 3 is ready to provide it - this is a watch made from high-quality materials (Asus calls them "jewellery-grade") which gives you a luxurious feeling on the wrist.

Also of note in a sea of similar-looking smartwatches is the third crown button, which Asus says you can program yourself to do your bidding - you could use it to launch a favourite app or run a particular task.

3. Samsung Gear S3

Speaking of smartwatches, which we were, the Gear S3 could well be Samsung's best smartwatch yet: it brings with it integrated GPS (so it can track your runs without your phone) and a neat always-on feature.

There are two models to choose from, the Frontier and the Classic, and if you opt for the former then you get the ability to make calls right from your wrist too. Even better, any 22mm straps can be fitted to the watches.

4. Withings Steel HR

Attention lovers of watches and fitness trackers! Withings latest creation keeps the wristwatch-style looks of its earlier devices but adds heart rate monitoring to the mix (plus steps and sleep from the original Steel).

There's also a brand new blue LED display for read-outs and smartphone notifications, so it's the best of both worlds (smartwatches and old watches). The battery life is good for at least 25 days between charges too.

5. Huawei Nova Plus

If you're in the market for a mid-range phone in the near future then get the Huawei Nova Plus somewhere near the top of your shopping list: it doesn't have premium-level specs but it definitely looks the part.

It takes the best design cues from the Huawei P9 and puts them in a phone that's nowhere near as expensive. There are also some cool tools and filters for mobile photo addicts - particular fans of the selfie.

6. Philips 901F 4K OLED Ambilight TV

Don't panic, TV fans - you're covered at IFA 2016 as well. Few products we've seen in this category pack as much punch as the 901F 4K OLED Ambilight set from Philips, which stretches an impressive 55 inches across.

While keeping an understated look, it manages to pack in a whole lot of exciting tech, including a maximum of 2,250 trillion colours. Even in a 4K resolution, you're unlikely to hit that limit on many Netflix shows.

7. Acer Swift 7

Among the devices launched by Acer this week was a new Swift 7 laptop claiming to be the thinnest of its type in the world - just 9.98mm thick. You should be able to slip it into most rucksacks with such svelte dimensions.

The Acer Swift 7 comes with a 13.3-inch screen and an Intel Core i5 processor, and is good for nine hours of battery life according to Acer. European prices start at €1,299, which is roughly £1,095 at today's conversion rates.

8. Neato Botvac D5 Connected

Robots may still have a lot to learn, but they're getting better at helping around the home, and in that vein Neato has launched its new Botvac D5 vacuum cleaner (as well as a slightly cheaper and less capable D3 version).

The Neato Botvac D5 Connected comes with laser scanning, so it can find its way around autonomously, and a "find me" feature that lets you locate it at any time. What's more, it runs for an impressive 120 minutes between charges.

9. DJI Osmo

Whether you're mountain biking through the woods or attending the wedding of one of your friends, you want your mobile video to be as smooth as possible - enter the Osmo, a new phone mount from drone makers DJI.

It uses the gimbal from the company's drones and puts it into a hand-held tripod-style device so you can get smooth and stable video wherever you go. Oh, and there are livestreaming and timelapse modes too.

10. Bowers & Wilkins P7 wireless headphones

There's been a ton of audio stuff at IFA 2016 but the P7 wireless headphones have particularly caught our eye: maybe that's because we were big fans of the original set. Now, you can dispense with the cords.

B&W says it's made improvements to the bass response, the vocal clarity, and the sense of space and balance you get across the whole frequency range. They go on sale later this month and can be yours for £320.

11. Lenovo Yoga Book

The Yoga Book turned heads this year as itcomes with a flat keyboard which, when not in use as a keyboard, can be used as a writing surface also.

What makes this inclusion even more interesting is that the keyboard is pressure sensitive, meaning that its user can place a sheet of paper on top of the flat keyboard surface and then write on the paper, with a virtual copy of what they have written recorded on the computer.

Specs-wise the Yoga Book is powered by an Intel Atom x5 processor, comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, has 64GB of storage and packs a 10.1-inch FHD display. 15 hours of battery life is also listed.

The Yoga Book will cost $549 (£418.87).