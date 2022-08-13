Sculpt rock-solid glutes fast with this Pilates home workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Light your glutes on fire with this glute-focused Pilates home workout that gives you a deep burn – in a good way. Your glutes are the biggest muscles in your body, so working them burns tons of calories – plus, a strong set of glutes can help you sit and stand more easily. Not to mention, toned glutes aren't a bad sight, either...

For this workout, all you need is a small Pilates ball; or any small ball that provides some resistance when squeezed and is safe to step on. A dedicated Pilates ball is your best option, though, as it will help you with your movements and provide some resistance as you move through multiple variations of squats and lunges.

Since this class is a Pilates flow, there is no written step-by-step workout guide to accompany this workout. Instead, play the below follow-along video and let Alo Moves Instructor Bianca Melas show you how to train those glutes like a pro!

Bianca Melas (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Alo Moves Instructor Bianca is an accredited Pilates instructor and certified BHSC clinical naturopath based in Sydney, Australia. To her, movement is both an outlet and a powerful tool for remaining in tune with her body. She works to empower her clients with the knowledge that movement can serve as medicine and heal the body in unimaginable ways.

Pilates Glute Burnout Workout with Bianca Melas

But wait, there is more! Check out this super-simple 4-move lower abs home workout from another Alo Moves Instructor, the talented Jade Morning. You'll be doing 45-Degree Leg Lifts, Wide Leg Crunches, Cross Body V-Ups, and Reverse Crunches; are you ready?

