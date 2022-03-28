Why Xbox Game Pass should fear PlayStation Spartacus

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For PS5 gamers, this week looks like it going to be a very big week. That's because Sony's rumored Xbox Game Pass Ultimate competitor, PlayStation Spartacus, has been tipped for an imminent unveiling and launch.

That's huge news for gamers and the gaming industry, not least because it will finally mark the point where Sony properly joins the cloud-based Netflix-for-games war that Microsoft has been winning largely unopposed for years.

PlayStation Spartacus, for the uninitiated, is rumored to draw together both Sony's PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions into one package, with additional perks offered at different tiers. The service is tipped to be launching with a selection of AAA games, too, which will be available to play on day one.

But why exactly is Sony's Xbox Game Pass rival such a big deal? Here's three reasons I think it could be impactful.

(Image credit: sony)

1. PlayStation Spartacus starts the cloud-gaming Netflix-for-games war proper

As T3 has written about in detail, Sony has not been properly at the races in terms of the industry shift towards cloud gaming and Netflix-for-games subscription services, and as such is currently lagging markedly behind Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass has largely been left to run amok and unchallenged, with PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus acting as fragmented, inferior versions of Microsoft's all-conquering Netflix-for-games service.

And the other big company cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia, has failed to gain any serious market share, a terminal problem caused among other things by its overly complicated subscription tiers and muddled messaging over their benefits.

Nintendo, meanwhile, still seems largely disinterested in the whole concept.

But if Sony is going to deliver the package it is rumored to be doing, then suddenly Microsoft finally has a proper challenger to Xbox Game Pass on its hands. Online play and free monthly games, combined with a huge library of titles to download, direct play via cloud-streaming, exclusive discounts in the PlayStation Store and extra perks sounds like one hell of a package.

If the price is right, PlayStation Spartacus would take the fight to Xbox Game Pass like no other service has done to date, and as it is in everything, competition is good and should lead to better products for gamers.

(Image credit: Sony / Guerrilla )

2. PlayStation has really strong exclusive game series for Spartacus to lean on

PlayStation Spartacus will be able to lean on what can only be described as a fantastic selection of Sony PlayStation-exclusive gaming series. Spartacus is reportedly launching off the back of AAA game franchises to really help sell it, and it's easy to see how series like Gran Turismo, Final Fantasy, God of War, Crash Bandicoot, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, Horizon and more could be leant on.

There's plenty of other fresh IPs that are PlayStation exclusives, too, including Ghostwire Tokyo, Returnal, Solar Ash and Deathloop that could be offered up.

Oh, and that's saying nothing about the potential for backwards compatibility, either. Xbox Game Pass has really done well in offering up classic retro games from past consoles to its subscribers, but there's no reason why Sony can't do the same.

To have a game of, say, Horizon Forbidden West's size launch on day one on Spartacus would be a massive cannon shot across Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass bow.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. The PS5 install base for Spartacus is larger than the Xbox Series family for Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass should also be weary of the PS5 install base that PlayStation Spartacus would be able to draw on, which according to recent estimates could be almost double that of Microsoft and its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Sony recently reported that it has shipped 17.3 million PS5 consoles, whereby it is estimated that the Xbox Series family has shipped about 10.3 million consoles, although as Microsoft doesn't publish figures it is hard to be sure.

But if Sony can do a good job of leveraging that much bigger install base, it can really help make Spartacus a financial win for Sony, which would in turn allow the firm to invest even more in the PlayStation gaming ecosystem.

It could help Sony strike deals with third party studios, too. Will developers be more keen for their games to be played by more people? If it came down to an us or them position, surely the studio opts for the larger install base.