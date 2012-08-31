By Pete Dreyer
Weirdest tech and gadgets of IFA 2012
Quirkiest tech offerings spotted in Berlin
There's no stomach-crushing feeling like scratching your iPhone for the first time. The new Mophie Outride wants to protect you from hard times like these, by protecting your pride and joy. The Outride is a tough as they come, and water-resistant too (though to what depth has not been confirmed as of yet) so you can take your phone on the most extreme of journeys, without fear of damaging it.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
Rockers will recognise a Marshall amp a mile off. This one is named after Hanwell, west London – where Jim Marshall built his first amplifier. This one is more suitable for the lounge than the stage, as it's actually a powerful speaker in disguise. There's a 3.5mm input, power togs for bass, treble and volume, and that distinctive Marshall logo that all but guarantees fantastic sound quality.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
The new Sony HDR-AS15 (or 'Action Cam') can take you from sea to sky with its mount anywhere features and its 60m underwater range. It's water-proof, shake-proof and designed to be tough enough for even the most extreme projects. Though lacking in flash, the camera instead offers a 16-megapixel Exmore R Sensor – perfect for low-light shooting. It'll easily fit in a palm or a pocket, and you can share your creations via built in WiFi.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
With Dolby 7.1 ProLogic sound and noise isolation hard-core gamers will be locked in a gaming world of their own free from distraction and disruption. The limited edition headset is light for extra comfort, has an adjustable mike and even comes with a compact carrying case. For £250 we'd have liked it to be wireless too, but no dice.
Price: £249 | Release date: September
Looking slightly handbag-like, you can pick up and carry your tunes wherever you go with Sony's Bluetooth and NFC enabled speaker. Tap your smartphone on the speaker to start your tunes playing, and tap it again when you're finished, or when your Rick Astley playlist has accidentally come on. With just 4 AA batteries you get 20 hours of sound and a choice of black or white to rock your look.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
A year on from the launch of the original, Sifteo is back with a new Cube. The 1.7 inch gaming squares use motion sensors, LCD graphics combined with wireless connectivity to provide hours of family fun. Now you can connect up to 12 Cubes, double the number capable with the original. Sadly, the old and new Cubes are not compatible, so you'll have to pick up a new set if you want to take advantage.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
Haier always turn up at IFA with a selection of incredible ideas and concepts, and this year is no exception. The cleverness doesn't come from the display as much as the rectangular sensor bar that sits in front of it. To use the display, you must calibrate your eyes to the sensor by following a cursor on the screen. Once you've done that, looking at items on the screen will highlight them, and a very determined blink will effectively click on whatever you're focused on. Obviously this is just a concept, but the technology is intriguing. Could this be the remote control of the future? We can't rule it out.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
Firmly with the Jawbone Jambox in its sights, this is the portable Bluetooth speaker that has sole (quite literally). Roughly around the same size as the original Jambox, the shoe inspired design aims to keep the speaker in place when the subwoofer and dual tweeters on board crank out the music. If you are taking out for the day, it comes with its own sound bag that when inside will still play music clearly and if you are having Bluetooth issues, there's a 3.5mm cable hidden in the bottom to cover the connectivity bases.
Price: £149.99 | Release date: September 6th
The latest iteration of Sony's head-mounted 3D viewer snuck through IFA with scarcely a mention, and completely bypassed their press conference. The T2 contains two 0.7-inch OLED displays that create 3D images in a 45 degree arc in front of you. Apart from being lighter, and swapping built in headphones for a 3.5mm jack, the T2 is not all that different from the T1, but it's nice to see that Sony are still working on the technology.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
“Is that a thin PS Vita?” Not quite. Archos has marched into the mobile games market with this 7-inch, Ice Cream Sandwich packing gaming tablet. Under the surface there's a 1.5GHz dual-core CPU and a dedicated quad-core Mali 400 MP GPU, along with 8GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 64GB extra storage. And thanks to WiFi connectivity, you get full access to Google Play.
Price: Under £130 | Release date: October 2012
Of everything electrical in your house, keyboards are notoriously troublesome to clean and usually home to all kinds of grime. As you'd expect from a product called 'Washable Keyboard'… this is a keyboard, and it's washable. Pretty straight forward really, you can submerge it in 30cm of water without fear of damaging it, and the characters are laser printed on and UV coated, so they won't fade. Welcome to the future, ladies and gentlemen.
Price: £35 | Release date: Out now | Buy the Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard
Krusell has teamed up with the legendary rock back Motorhead to create a range of “unbreakable” (according to drummer Mikkey Dee) yet comfy headphones. Sporting the classic white logo on the earcups and a rubber headband with a gap at the top – to aid comfort – die hard rock fans can listen to their heavier tracks without losing any sound quality.
Price: TBC | Release date: October