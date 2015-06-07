By Max Parker
New tech to buy: top gadgets from CES 2015
Weird and wonderful tech to look out for
Wearable tech is not just for your wrist, oh no, it's for 'ahem' other places too. OhMiBod's range of sex toys now boast smart watch connectivity, amongst other new features. The new biofeedback function means the massager can be controlled by the beating of you or your partner's heart, OhMiBod has also added WiFi connectivity to its devices, meaning that users can connect and 'pleasure each other' anywhere in the world; a step up from having to be in the same room.
$129 | OhMiBod
The connected home is now turning into the connected garden, spearheaded by Parrot and its Pot. Along with taking accurate measurements of the soil, moisture level, temperature and brightness, which are all beamed back to the companion smartphone app, the ceramic Pot has a 2L water reservoir tucked into its base to ensure you plant never goes thirsty. Parrot's massive plant database can also determine how much water your plant needs and it'll alert you when it needs to be refilled.
£TBC | Parrot
A fridge magnet for the 21st century. Once attached to your favourite appliance, this radio-esque hub acts as not only a message board for family members to pin important notes, but also a powerful Bluetooth speaker for pumping out those jams at breakfast. There's Bluetooth and WiFi packed inside and a noise-cancelling loudspeaker for phone chats.
£TBC | Invoxia
We've seen a couple of nifty heart-rate monitoring headphones recently, from the likes of Jabra and LG, but neither of them quite pack the design flair offered by this pair from Parrot. Designed, again, in conjunction with Phillipe Starck, these Bluetooth packing in-ear buds boast six noise cancelling mics, a heart rate sensor, pedometer and a battery that'll get you around five hours of use.
£TBC | Parrot
Lacie is known for creating wacky, off the wall HDDs that are more than just a hard drive stuck inside a plastic housing. The Mirror is along the same lines, taking a 1TB HDD and encasing it in a Gorilla Glass 3 shell. This not only makes it ridiculously strong and sturdy, but also reflective, so you can check yourself out while you're backing-up your files.
£229 | Lacie
Now, this is a weird one. Front facing cameras on smartphones are now a serious part of the device and this attachment looks to make them produce even better snaps. Once attached to an Android device, the Vibe acts as a flash for the front facing camera, ensuring those shots taken in a trendily dark bar look bright when shared on Instagram.
$30 | Lenovo
Alongside a new Replicator and super-sized Replicator Z18, Makerbot has lifted the lid on the Replicator Mini - potentially the first affordable consumer 3D printer for home users. WiFi allows for printing from mobile devices, as well as other interactions like monitoring progress remotely via the built-in camera. We've been waiting for the 3D printing revolution for a while, the Replicator Mini might be the beginning.
Price: $1,375 | Release date: Spring 2014 | Makerbot
This handy little device is to your bike what the TomTom is to your car. Using flashing lights, the CycleNav directs you home and, if you take a wrong turn, it shouts at you. That should keep your attention.
Price: $59.99 (£36) | Release date: Spring 2014 | Schwinn
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Not quite, it's a very small, very fun drone. Controlled by an iOS app, the MiniDrone nips around and reaches heights of 160mph, whilst its large wheels stop it crashing into any unforgiving walls or branches. Get ready to get hooked.
Price: TBC | Release date: Late 2014 | Parrot
Not only do these speakers provide incredible surround sound, they're also wireless and enabled with every kind of connectivity you can imagine, turning any and every device into a DJ deck. With a sleek rocket-like shape, there's nothing these speakers can't do.
Price: TBC | Release date: Autumn 2014
They raised over $2m to develop their home security system, now Canary are back with an upgraded system and an iOS app to control it all with. Truly the ultimate in home security, the app shows live video feeds, alerts and can remotely adjust security settings.
Price: TBC | Release Date: Summer 2014 | Canary
Are you sleeping comfortably? If not, Sleepow could be a live-saver. The memory-foam pillow plays binaural beats through high-quality speakers to create calming low-frequency beats that reduce stress and ease you into a deep sleep. If you're not a fan of their pre-loaded sounds, you can add your own to the built-in mp3 player. Sweet dreams...
Price: $129 (£79) | Release Date: TBC | Sleepow
The laws of physics confine our eyes to see only visible light, but not any more. The FLIR One attaches onto your iPhone and lets you see infrared light, essentially providing thermal imaging on the go. Now that is cool.
Price: TBC | Release Date: Spring 2014 | FLIR
You don't go up against the Nike Fuelband without some serious confidence, so we can guess how much thought went into the Vivofit. The wristband uses a motion detector to sense when you've been inactive for over an hour and doesn't stop bleeping until you move about. If anything will keep your New Year fitness regime going, this is it.
Price: $129 (£80) | Release date: Spring 2014 | Garmin
Technology is one step closer to being etched onto your skin. Sensoria socks work with an anklet that transmits data from the electronic fibres woven into the socks to an app which collates your exercise data. Find out whether you're striding too hard or unevenly using your feet - without a personal trainer.
Stylish Apple accessory designed for gamers who like to play on-the-go. Includes low-latency gaming controller that slides out when needed with illuminated joysticks and buttons. Additional charging power cable allows you to charge your iPhone/iPad whilst playing so you won't have to fear your battery's demise.
Price: £84 | Bladepad.com
Introducing the 'Octopod' that essentially grips anything with its rubber-coated metal legs whilst attached to your camera via a screw-mount. A handy solution for taking group photos without having to require the help of strangers.
Price: £20 | Breffo.com
Street-styled headphones with soft memory foam cushions and an in-line mic make these more than just a fabric-based audio-style statement. Their some of the most comfortable on-ear headphones in town with refined sound quality that should make those train journeys endurable.
Price: £60 | Philips.co.uk
If you're an avid musician but can never find time to practice, we may have found you a solution. Pocketstrings allows you to practice your skills with ease and simplicity, but keeps the volume down.
Price: £33 | Pocketstrings.com
Crafted from soft fleece, these comfy headbands incorporate integrated headphones that let you sleep soundly without pestering your partner or waking up strangled by a cable. Listen to lullabies or the sound of the ocean for that really relaxing underwater vibe with this pillow-friendly gadget.
Price: £35 | Firebox.com
Embrace the holiday vibe with this colourful timepiece. Inspired by summer-city life, its 200m dive rating means you can swim against both the metaphorical tide of taste and the actual tide of the water.
Price: £57 | Swatch.com
This utility belt is in fact an on-collar device that measures your dog's activities including walks, play and rest, giving you an idea on your canine's day-to-day ventures. You can even check-in on your Smartphone to see what your dog is up to whilst your at work.
Price: £72 | Whistle.com
The already excellent Urbanears Plattan returns - but this isn't just a new paint job. The Re:Plattan is built from a patchwork of bits from previous Plattan colour collections, and best of all, when you buy a pair you are protecting five square metres of Costa Rican rainforest.
Price: £79.90 | Urbanears
The K70 does all of your usual keyboardy sort of things - it types, it has built-in music/video playback controls... it even has customisable LED lighting behind the keys. But this is no mere keyboard - Cherry MX mechanical key switches ensure there's no key ghosting, WASD keys are textured for easy location in the heat of battle, and there's even a USB pass-through to attach a mouse or headset. Perfect for dedicated PC gamers.
Price: £120 | Corsair
Surf's up! How do we know? This watch contains tide data for 200 surf spots so you will never miss that perfect wave again. 'Gnarly'.
Price: £180 | Quicksilver
Three-month battery a near-miraculous, magnetic iPad retention and waterproof keys for adding to those vital spreadsheets and documents when you're on the beach.
Price: £129 | Logitech
Alerts you should you leave your vital tech behind in a bar after supping just a few ales. Should come in useful on Friday night, oh and probably Saturday too.
Price: £70 | Hippih
A perfect phone for festival revellers, sporting seven-day battery life, super-loud ringtones and an SOS function, should it go “Pete Tong”. A must have addition to your already overly full festival backpack.
Price: £60 | Hearing Direct
At last, you can have Thor's helmet in your ears, with these super-heroic in-ear headphones that have been officially licensed by Marvel Comics and have interchangeable buds if one goes missing in action.
Price: £6 | iWoot
Helping you tart up your iPad Mini, this upholstered case-cum-stand-cum-smart cover is made from a carbon texture and will help you interact with your small Apple tablet from all angles.
Price: £30 | Coolermaster Mobile
The world's smallest mp3 player which churn out six hours of tunes comes with 2GB of storage and could also be painted and used as a dice, at a push.
Price: £25 | thekubeplayer.com
To celebrate Lara's gritty reboot, this limited-edition joypad that has D-pad that switches from a plus to a disc to aid better control also looks like it was put through a lawnmower.
Price: £40 | Game.com
The digital timepiece can sync over Bluetooth with your iPhone using the GShock+ app which means you get email and text notifications as well as the time, pebble-style…
Price: £155 | Casio.com
Data gone walkies? This USB-looking device will let you back up, view and recover phone essentials, from SMS to contacts to calendar.
Price: £40 | enigma-recovery.com
This designer VoIP phone from accessory don Bill Amberg comes in five colours and uses noise reduction technology to make sure your calls come out loud and clear.
Price: £80 |
Is it a huge, fabric NES gamepad? no! it's a satchel large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop or games console with a zipper pouch to keep additional accessories secure.
Price: £35 | nationalmediamuseum.org.uk
Like Rubik's reinvented for Generation Y, the Futuro Cube uses 54 multi-colour LEDs and 4-channel audio for a puzzle-making experience that can involve touch, shaking or speech to create the pocket-sized fun.
Price: $99 | thinkgeek.com
Adding more colourful alternatives to the Jongo multi-room streaming system, the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speakers can deliver 100 watts for audio power and will play nice with Android and iOS devices.
Price: £250 | Pure.com
This lovely iOS appcessory from the Scandinavian geniuses at Urbanears makes your iPhone/iPod/iPad into the ultimate party jukebox. Plug in the splitter, and you can pre-listen to your next tune on your headphones - without disturbing your current track - as well as playing with equalisers and the like.
Price: £13 | Link: Urbanears
What's better than flying a helicopter drone around annoying people? Flying a drone that's equpped with a water pistol of course. Cool off your foes with pinpoint moisture strikes.
Price: £40 |
This appcessory turns your iPad into a bonafide electronic, games room-essential foosball table. Perfect for settling sponaneous football arguments amongst 'lads'.
Price: £80 |
Looking to get a bit of extra oomph out of your iPhone speaker? Whack a great big plastic ear trumpet on it, that should do the trick, as long as you don't mind your phone looking ridiculous.
Price: £16 | Link: shapeways.com
The outer ring of this Tron-esque LED watch shows the hour, whilst the inner ring shows you the minutes. Oh, and that's Ziiiro with three 'i's, presumably because two isn't enough, but four is far far too many.
Price: £180 | Link: ziiiro.com
Skulls are quite 'in' at the moment, so this skullish 3D case is sure to attract some attention. If the skull doesn't take your fancy, there is a whole range of 3D cases for the stylish goth on offer.
Price: £26 | Link: 3dpcase.sculpteo.com
We realised last week - what technology is missing right now is a kinky Bluetooth speaker that looks like a wrung-out dishcloth. Thank god our prayers have been answered. Seriously though, the 38mm drivers have the iBox sounding better than most dishcloths.
Price: £70 |
Plug this unit into your TV, and relive a fine collection of mega drive classics. There are five Sonic the Hedgehog games, and five more classics too, making a total of 10 retro lovelies.
Price: £15 | Link: atgames.net
The “Interesting” colourful Bluetooth speaker's name combines the Japanese for “cool” and the English for “wow”, but aside from that it will stream 360 degree sound from your Bluetooth-enabled device with a decent 75db to fill your bathroom/living room or kitchen with audio.
Price: £55 | Kakkoii-me.com
Behold ye! The first lightning-ready car charger for new iPhones, Touch's and iPads! As well as supporting Apple's slimmer port the coil cable stretches to over four feet in length and features a SmartFuse to make sure it's not overloading juice to your iOS device.
Price: £17 | Griffintechnology.com
A sci-fi-inspired, 2.1 speaker system that boldly goes “oomph-oomphweoow!” this curvaceous setup is designed to give your PC or laptop sound a serious growl thanks to the subwoofer and a 21 watt amp which should help deliver the bass.
Price: £50 | Edifier-international.com
These travel-friendly mini speakers daisy-chain together to become audio-based bffs with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 100 road-tripping hours. Connecting to devices via the 3.5mm jack, you can buy the Friendz in a host of mood-matching shades which include blue, lime and black.
Price: £25 | Musicangel.net
Celebrating the arcade classic via the power of colour-changing light with this remote-control lamp that can strobe, flash, dim or smooth fade. Set them around the room and you can begin to feel what's it like to be Pac-Man caught up in that maze.
Price: £35 | Firebox.com
Saving your next gen Nintendo gear from the bumps and bruises it is most likely going to encounter, the textured grip for ninty's new tablet/gamepad/thing fits snug around the device and uses military-grade foam-dart tech to give it a layer of protection.
Price: £15 | PDP.com
This briefcase-sized solar generator will see you through extinction events and trips to rural Scotland. An LED strip tells you how much power you have left and with the option to add additional solar panels you can soup up the sun charged energy to last even longer.
Price: £500 | Power-on-demand.co.uk
Maintain the old-skool NYC vibe with this semi-authentic, cardboard-hewn iphone-docking boombox that hosts 2 5 watt amplifier runs on 3 AA batteries and requires you to put it together to blast your tunes.
Price: £50 | Firebox.com
Custom picture frame-cum-loudspeaker blends the worlds of art and music, expensively. Choose design style, the size and cover and with a Bluetooth receiver will let you play music from your compatible mobile device.
Price: $649 | Aframeaudio.com
Scuttling, disk-firing RC machines will delight kids, terrify arachnophobes. Take your pick from Snyper Dart, Destroyer Spheres and Dissector Discs and with the ability to control up to 40 Attacknids you can stage an all out robot war.
Price: £70 | Combatcreatures.com
Avoid the scorn of hip, young people by pretending your mobile is a vintage walkman. It's also splash resistant and tear proof which means it will last longer than, well, a cassette tape.
Price: £11 | Luckies.co.uk
Show off your “supple wrist” with this controller for iPad and iPhone. Five virtual tables are included and are free to download and if you get your hands on the right VGA adapter you can take the action to bigger TV surroundings.
Price: £50 | Duo-games.com
Erect shelves, grind pepper and open wine bottles, all with the same tool, the cordless screwdriver will let you go heavy duty when someone asks for more salt at the dinner table.
Price: £60 | Bosch-ixo.com
This 40w “Space Invader” Plays music via 3.5mm or SD card and looks not-quite-actionably similar to an Android logo. Expect four hours until you are charging it back up via USB.
Price: £30 | iamkng.com
Make your foes feel the full force of your balls with this next-gen ice-pelting cannon that has an easy one action mechanism and can be folded away when you not in the line of wintry battle.
Price: £30 | Firebox.com
Loop-based music creator creates ambient electronica at press of button and comes in a wide range of neo colours which should make them great stocking filler fodder.
Price: £20 | fm3buddhamachine.com
Like electric LEGO, these 5,200 mAh battery packs stack together giving you enough juice for any away mission and with 30 pin, USB and micro USB support to cover the connectivity bases.
Price: £87 | Exogear.com
You'll get approximately six hours playback from this 3W speaker - not bad considering it's only 10cm in diameter and just over 5cm high. It'll also double as a replacement hockey puck if you fancy getting out on the ice this christmas.
Price: £60 | Link: avesdigital.co.uk
This action camera records up to 1080p, is waterproof to 30ft and has a wide-angle lense that records in a 170 degree arc. Just clip it onto yourself before you head out for your adrenaline-junkie thrills and spills.
Price: £290 | Link: iontheaction.co.uk
Grace your desk with some 50s diner retro chic, complete with multicoloured neon trim and iTunes integration. Just add high-cholesterol snacks and over-friendly waitresses.
Price: £99 | Link: firebox.com
This skull-speaker from Jean-Michel Jarre comes in ten different colours and is certainly eyecatching. But with dual 15W speakers and a 40W subwoofer, this iPhone dock packs a punch too.
Price: £349 | Link: jeanmicheljarre.com
Finally you can speak confidently over Skype, rather than leaning in to your miserable laptop mic like a lemon. Just plug this phone handset into a USB port, and you're away.
Price: £45 | Link: nativeunion.com
This carbon-fibre timepiece is only 64g in weight, but the polycarbonate casing makes sure it can still take a bruising. Oh, and it offers 200m water resistance too, perfect for scuba-divers.
Price: £275 | Link: nitewatches.co.uk
This CD case-sized LED projector turns your smartphone into a cinema via the magic of HDMI. The projector has a brightness of 85 lumens and projects at 480p for up to two hours on a single battery charge.
Price: £250 | Link: personalprojector.co.uk
Much less complex than its cube-puzzle cousin, this retro USB-powered speaker sources audio via a 3.5mm jack, then dishes out songs and nostalgia in equal measure.
Price: £20 | Link: sciencemuseumshop.co.uk
Strap this fella to your forearm and it'll monitor your pulse and heart-rate, and tell you how (in)effective your workout routine is via an iPhone app. You can even skip songs on your playlists via the buttons on the face.
Price: £100 | Link: scosche.com
Like most binoculars, these specialise in looking at far-away objects. You can also take pictures via the built-in camera, though maybe you should avoid princesses sunbathing in France.
Price: £390 | Link: giftvault.com
Blasting sound via NFC or Bluetooth, the capsule-shaped speaker is packed with Beats Audio tech to deliver the bass and a rechargeable battery to give you 7 hours of uninterrupted party time.
Price: £169 | store.universal-music.co.uk
If you like your home phones futuristic looking, the all-in-one handset with base built in has a 13 hour battery, 220 contacts book and could be worn round your neck, potentially.
Price: £100 | binatonetelecom.com
The satnav supremo's lightest, cheapest GPS watch tells you how far, how fast and fends off water. It's one of the simplest ways to track fitness activity and when you've hit a personal record, the Forerunner 10 will let you know.
Price: £100 | garmin.co.uk
An homage to retro keypads, Hit a number and the Keypad Watch will read out the time. It's like a speak 'n' spell but for the time. A speak 'n' clock, if you will.
Price: £60 | red5.com
After some all-weather iPad protection? The confidence-testing case is waterproof despite including no screen cover. witchcraft, basically. Fingers crossed an iPad Mini one is on the way.
Price: £95 | lifeproof.com
The clumsy man's keyboard, this is hand-washable. the keys are laser-printed so won't fade with washing. You can dunk it up to 11-inches of water. Anymore than that, and you'll have to revert to the keyboard you replaced it with.
Price: £35 | Logitech.com
Requiring a sole AA battery, it tells the time and makes a big statement about your love of eight-bit graphics, pills, ghosts and mazes.
Price: £12 | iwoot.com
Rugged and fit for skydiving or skiing down a snowy cliff, the 1080p cam offers two slow-mo settings, adding a Hollywood touch to your extreme BBQ videos.
Price: £TBC | sony.co.uk
A 1,000-song mp3 player that's waterproof to 3m and compact enough to store down your budgie smugglers, the second generation Aquabeat also works as a pedometer and has an FM radio packed beneath that rugged shell.
Price: £80 | speedo.co.uk
The robotic device trundles about like a big trak with night vision on boad but also takes video and photos to send to your iPhone or Android smartphone to keep a record of the intel.
Price: £130 | Logicom-europe.com
Taking the traditional art of note-taking and adding special pages and stickers, the Smart Notebook will let you scan and upload pages of useful notes and doodles drawn during those boring meetings.
Price: £24.95 | Evernote.com
Struggling to catch some Zzzs? The bedside dock will monitor your breathing and give read-outs on your sleeping patterns via the free app you'll need to download and install on an iPhone or iPod Touch. NB: Need to sleep first.
Price: £169 | Gear4.com
Instagram, Hipstamatic and the army of filter-packed apps just too digital for you? This 60s-inspired iPhone lens filter will turn turn shots all psychedelic instead.
Price: £25 | shop.holgadirect.com
Make every shower a great one, with the musical accompaniment of this originally named bluetooth speaker that has a 200ft connectivity range and supports iOS and Android devices.
Price: £64 | ishowerinc.com
Stirring up memories of taping things off the radio back in the day, this cheap mp3 player is created entirely from a 3D printer and is a clever mix of nostalgia and cutting edge.
Price: £53 | Makerbot.com
Handmade from either Maple or Walnut, the tablet-friendly Bluetooth keyboard is guaranteed to get Twitpicced if you take it out in public.
Price: £125 | Oreedesign.com
Old-skool FM radio gets new-skool Bluetooth letting you lob tunes to it from your phone. Sporting a large 5:1 ratio tuning dial and an 8cm full range, longthrow driver, the latest Tivoli offering adds an Auxiliary input as well as a handy Record feature.
Price: £199 | Tivoliaudio.co.uk
Packing amps into a pair of Audio Technica headphones, bassists and guitarists can practice axe grinding without disturbing others. Sadly, does not go up to 11
Price: £99 | Voxamps.com
Essentially a tiny USB mic, the nifty, retro-styled little USB bolt-on speaker alleviates piss-poor laptop audio misery with noise cancelling tech to keep Skype calls, podcasting and other recordings free from unwanted interference.
Price: £60 | Bluemic.com
Designed in 1962, this classic telly is for those who value retro over modern – though a remote is now included, so it's the best of both worlds.
Price: £984 | Theconranshop.co.uk
Towering above all other iOS homes, the speaker dock is compatible with all iPods and iPhones and magics up a 6.1 surround sound-styled experience from but one magical, vibrantly hued, 80w edifice. There's an LED display on board and Lenco's Sonic Emotion 3D chipset will apparently eliminate audio 'blind spots' from your room.
Price: £200 | Lencouk.com
Keep the coins in your pocket and turn your iPad into a pub quiz machine, replete with lavishly hand-tooled plastic-style buzzers. There's support for iOS and Android devices with quiz app content available on the Apple App Store or Google Play, and if the questions become repetitive you can download new content and quiz packs.
Price: £30 | Apptoyz.com
Suitable for tablets of all sizes, the oversized rubber facehugger clutches to your slate in landscape or portrait and thanks to the advanced SoftTouch rubber can mould its eight legs to be mounted on car dashboard, handlebars and anywhere else you can think of. It's also available in a host of bright, attention-seeking colours.
Price: £25 | Breffo.com
It defeats daleks; blows sci-fi sh*t up; and now changes the channel on your TV. The gesture based remote that works over infrared can be programmed with up to 39 commands, letting you flick, rotate and tap to also control iPod docks and Blu-ray players amongst other devices.
Price: £60 | Forbiddenplanet.com
Still yearning for that home phone feeling? The all-in-one Bluetooth phone handset with charging dock pairs with a smartphone or tablet delivering hands-free HD calling. Using Fulleco technology to protect against the harmful effects of putting mobile to ear, a pair of integrated 2W speakers serves as a more than decent place to stream music or add greater audio clarity to video calls.
Price: £150 | epure.swissvoice.net
The world's first Plug 'n' play camera that streams over 3G, the Option viu2 is compatible with iOS and Android handsets and delivers 640x480 VGA footage at 30 fps. With up to two hours of streaming and the ability to store footage in the cloud, you can even configure an army of the standalone cameras to get footage from all angles and locations.
Price: £TBC | Option.com
A compact pal for your idevice, laptop or SD card, the PK301+ pico projector splatters a 150-inch image all over the back wall with 50 lumens of brightness. There's HDMI, VGA and Composite support and with a Micro SD card slot you can store up to 32GB of video content.
Price: £300 | Optoma.co.uk
Like a rugged alternative to the Jambox, the 8 Watt powered speaker will keep going for eight hours and can be re-energised via USB or the power adaptor. The shock and splash-proof rubber design will help keep it all in one piece, while motion sensor support means you can sift through your music with one simple swipe.
Price: £160 | Philips.co.uk
Delivering emergency juice to a smartphone, MP3 player, tablet or any device that you can't bear to be away from, the credit-card sized TurboCharger packs a 680 mAH battery and hooks up to your tech via Micro USB or an iPod/iPhone connector. At just 7mm thick it's slender enough to fit inside your wallet.
Price: £12.95 | Proporta
A remote controlled plane that comes with a first person view, the Spy Hawk glider features a five-megapixel camera that can beam images to a 3.5-inch screen on the controller. A state of the art stabilization system will aid flying novices as will the gyro-powered 'autopilot' mode and all of you adventures can be recorded on a built in 4GB SD card.
Price: £246 | red5.co.uk
Edifier's toothy speakers are beautiful to look at, but they also pack a punch. Sound over Bluetooth is a little murky unless you're playing from a device with a high SBC rating There's some distortion at higher volumes, but get the optical or auxiliary ports involved and you'll be pre pleased with the sound quality.
Price: £330 | edifier.com
JCB's first Android smartphone is water- and dust-resistant with nine hours of talk time. Running on Android 2.3 Gingerbread, the 3.2-inch touchscreen tough handset has a five-megapixel rear-facing camera, Bluetooth 2.1 support and up to 32GB of storage.
Price: £335 | JCBToughPhone.com
This tactile music creation classic not only shrinks to a palm-friendly size, but also gains new features including 150-built in sounds to mix, internal mics to record vocals and a SD card support to store loops and your best mixes.
Price: £156 | Korg.co.uk
Having mastered the art of merging vintage looks with modern snapping tech, Lomography's latest range of 35mm cameras is perfect for lazy, hazy retro-summer photos.
Price: £45 | Lomography.com
Boycott Draw Something and doodle using an etch-a-sketch iPhone case instead. Available in the iconic retro red, there's a drawing pen to do your doodles and an eraser slider to quickly get rid of your child-like drawings.
Price: £15 | Monsterstuff.com
Turns your iPhone into an extreme sports cam via the gift of very sticky pads, this rugged case features a wide-angle lens while an accompanying free iPhone app adds data displays to footage of your latest action exploits.
Price: £TBC | Optrixhd.com
One of the first RPG-focused gaming mice puts your inventory at the tip of your thumb with interchangeable side grips for added comfort and support for Razer Synapse 2.0 to update the mouse and save individual game profiles with minimal fuss.
Price: £70 | Razerzone.com
One of the successful entries on crowd-funding website Kickstarter, the keychain clings to your gadget using magnet-to-power and tilts to take pictures, watch films and handle more of your multimedia needs.
Price: £10 | gomite.com
Getting gamers in the spirit of the London 2012 Olympics, the celebration pack includes an Xbox 360, Kinect and controller all emblazoned with a slightly mucky union flag with copies of Kinect Adventures and Kinect Sports to get you going.
Price: £249 | Xbox.com
These Wi-Fi rabbits died last year but they're back again, playing nice with Facebook, Twitter and other usual social networking haunts, a webcam and the ability for fellow Karotz users to take control of your robotic rabbit.
Price: £125 | Karotz.com
The ideal accessory for any keen iPhone photographers, this neat lens will create stunning fisheye effects. Simply stick the metal ring round your iPhone camera lens and the Fisheye Pro clips on magnetically. When you're done, just pop the lens back in its case and your iPhone will still fit in your pocket.
Price: £28.99 | Firebox.com
For the commuting entertainer these Japanese-made headphones actually double up as speakers. Simply flick the switch and the battery powered drivers kick in to fill the room with tunes.
Price: £119.95 | red5.co.uk
All-terrain tires, higher ground clearance and incredible power means that this electric skateboard is offering unmatched off-road performance. Strap yourself into the foot bindings and head up the steepest trail for an adrenaline fuelled experience.
Price: £3000 - £4000 (Varies on the model) | gnarboards.com
If you're the type to need an espresso wherever you are, then the Handpresso is the prefect backpack addition. Simply pump to create pressure, add some hot water and an E.S.E coffee pod, available from most supermarkets, and presto. Espresso.
Price: from £79 | amazon.co.uk
Whether you're addicted to Angry Birds or take a lot of business trips, the Sanho Hyper Juice battery pack can extend the battery life on your iDevices. With military grade lithium-ion cells, enclosed in a protective aluminium casing, this power pack is built to last.
Price: £110 - £290 (Dependant on size) | hypershop.com
With the festival season well under way, if you're looking to invest in a new sleeping bag, the Musuc Bag is certainly worth a look. The original sleeping bag made with arms and legs, it gives you the freedom of mobility with all the warmth and comfort of a sleeping bag. Perfect for late night festival antics.
Price: from £69 | musucbag.com
Can't find a watch that expresses your style, this paper watch can be adorned with all the design capabilities that you have in your biro. With an adjustable strap and longlife battery, this watch will definitely show your individuality.
Price: £7.50 | Suck.uk.com
Keep this pocket tripod on your keys to get the perfect shot anywhere from your iPhone and camera. The TiltPod clings to your gadget with magnetic power, rotating and tilting on its grippy foot so you can take photos, watch movies or chat on Skype.
Price: £10 | Geomite.com
Want to use your iPad to create the ulimate Apple workstation? This sturdy L-Shaped stand that hovers in the air, can be tilted in any direction making it perfect for watching movies on the gorgeous Retina Display while you pretend to do some work.
Helping you wage war inna Babylon, these portable speakers are adorned in canvas and bamboo and come with a canvas sleeve, so you can have your tunes wherever you travel. A 3.5mm cable makes it compatible with most devices and requires 4 AAA batteries to keep the music playing.
Price: £49.99 | House of Marley
The portable speaker with the big sound (and one-time T3 office sound system) has been super-sized and now weighs in at a not so bag-friendly 1.23kg. Connecting to Bluetooth enabled devices just like the first Jambox, the 85 decibel speaker can be customized with apps and now has LiveAudio to help push that rich sound further than its smaller compatriot.
Price: £159.99 I Jawbone
If you cannot bear to leave your Apple tablet behind even when you are knee-deep in mud over the festival season, you can keep your iPad powered up with this sun soaking charger. The LED indicator on the dock will let you know when you are back up to full battery capacity.
Price: £74.95 | ASolar
RSPB approved (we have no idea) these bird-based cans come in six different colours, have 3 pairs of buds and should be compatible with all of your iOS devices. With the game notching up over a billion downloads, expect more of the Angry merchandise to be on its way…
Price: £19.99 | Angrybirds.com
The flat pack furniture pioneers have served up this cardboard camera which is secured by just two screws and takes digital right back to its roots. There's no flash, or viewfinder, so it's just you, a 2.3-megapixel camera sensor and your photographic skills.
Price: £TBA | Ikea
If you need to make music on the move, this 25 key mini-marvel stands apart from the crowd thanks to iPad compatability by plugging the USB cable into the camera connector. There's 25, 37 and 61 key versions with the latter ideal for any impromptu gigs outside a tube station.
Price: £TBC I Korg
What's the biggest event of the year? If your response to that question is the Queen's Diamond Jubilee you might well be interested in this commemorative edition of the Evoke Mio that also marks Pure's 10th anniversary. Boasting the same light sensor and kitchen timer features as the standard model, the Union Jack emblazoned DAB radios are available to buy now.
Price: £149.99 | Pure
Born through its popularity on crowd-funding website Kickstarter, you can now bid adieu to tangled headphone/USB cable misery with this brilliant simple wire-windery thing that plays nice with your headphone mics to help keep them in one piece.
Price: £10 | Recoil Wonders
For those who still need a home phone in their life, this retro cordless number has a 1.4-inch backlit display with a 100 name phonebook and a powerful 4W speaker that will not only outclass most home phones, but looks much better too.
Price: £69.95 I John Lewis
Schreer Delights' new retro cases bring some retro-chic to your ugly, modern iPhone 4S, making it look like a first generation iPod, iMac or Macintosh.
Price: £TBC | Release Date: TBC I Link: http://schreerdelights.blogspot.com/
Sony's new handheld has finally landed in Blighty and with it one of the first of many wildly speculative peripherals to go with it. Freeing your hands from full rear panel access, this is certainly one way to get that console controller feeling on the Sony portable.
Price: £TBC, Bigben
Jumbo flip clock
Relive the days before digital took over with this rolodex style clock. The battery-powered device has big bold numbers while it's rhythmic clacking is highly therapeutic.
Price: 299 Euros
Link: Withings
Weezy
Italian design means this bluetooth music receiver. Weezy also plugs into any stereo, supports iOS, Android, BlackBerry and Windows devices amongst others, and looks bellissimo (“nice”) doing it.
Price:€70
Link: unplugyourmusic.com
Swimovate Poolmate Pro
Stroke-, lap -and calorie-counting water watch as worn by David “thames trawler” Walliams, all your swim data can be reviewed back on your computer to find out how well you are doing in the water.
Price:£110
Link: swimovate.com
Boston Acoustics SoundWare S 5.1 Home Theater Sound System
5.1 surround sound, a 10-inch vented subwoofer and compact satellite speakers, sound system set-up should deliver enough bass to wake the neighbours from their Sunday morning lie-in.
Price: £513
Link: Boston Acoustics
Nothing screams real class like carrying a bottle opener, attach it to an iPhone case, however and you are on to a boozy winner and you also have somewhere to keep your Apple smartphone safe and secure.
Price: £25, Opena
Xbox 360 wireless speed wheel
Forza 4's partner in crime, this racing game essential which has rumble feedback is worth checking out just for the way the batteries slide in.
Price:£59
Link: xbox.com
Electric Wine Opener
For fine diners everywhere, grab the speediest electric corkscrew on the market, insert the screw, remove the cork and have a much need sup in record breaking time.
Price: £25
Link: Hammacher
Atari Flashback 3
This Atari 2600-looking piece of kit will remind you of a time when games called Gravitar and Frog Pond served as your after school entertainment. This plug and play console works with your TV, has 60-built in games and two joysticks to re-live gaming sessions from the past.
Price: £39.99
Link: Blaze
U Draw
Call upon all your artistic skill with the Wii wireless drawing tablet that has now landed on the PlayStation 3. So now you can share your time evenly between killing zombies and creating a masterpiece.
Price: £70
Link: World of U Draw
Bluelounge Sumo
In day and age where we've got smartphone and tablet chargers infiltrating desk space, this cable tidy uses 'high tech' suction pads to stay secure to your desk and hold wires taut to prevent tangle.
Price: £7.50
Link: Bluelounge
Popa iPhone Camera Grip
Add an SLR-esque grip and large shutter button to your iPhone and you might not make you take better pics but you will sure look the biz.
Price: £50
Link: Popa
MoviePeg iPad stand
Keep your tablet, alert, upright and ready for action. An expandable clasp means the heftier tabs still holding their Christmas weight are covered with ease.
Price: £13
Link: MoviePeg
iControlpad
We all know that touchscreens don't always lend themselves to mobile gaming, so with the iControlpad you can turn your SamsungGalaxy S2, iPhone or iPod Touch into a (admittedly slightly ugly) handheld console.
Price: £40
Link: iControlpad
Ferguson Hill FH009
Britain's top/only purveyor of transparent Hi-Fi kit, brings this high end audio set-up made up of two horn speakers two bass speakers and integrated amplifier. Expect to give the neighbours a shake when you are sitting through your Christmas Blu-ray box sets.
Price: £795
Link: Ferguson Hill
Make in your games room (or bedroom) for this celebratory pinball table which marks 50 years of Mick 'N' Keef in action. It's guaranteed to give you satisfaction.
Price: £5,300, Games Room Company
Hippih iEagle foldable keyboard
Sturdily built for iOS devices like the iPad and the iPhone 4S, this has handy app shortcuts, a built in stand, as well as retro “keys” – remember them?
Price:£75
Link: hippih.com
Gloriously over the top iPad speaker harks back to the early days of rock 'n' roll. At least you don't need any quarters after you shell out.
Price: $ 69 small, $ 99 medium, $ 249 large I Release Date: May/June 2012 | Link: ionaudio.com
Dash II
Planning on hitting the park with the kids this month? We'd suggest investing in this radio controlled boat that hits speeds of up to 25kms. Rest assured, one sight of this remote-controlled bastard on the park pond and the other boats will give up and go home.
Price: £60
Link: Wowstuff
La Sardina is a 70s-styled analogue camera with hammered metal finish and retro 'Fritz the Blitz' flash. Stick two fingers up to the digital age.
Price: £ 179 | Release Date: Now I Link: Lomography.com
For the technophile that just doesn't want wires and docks upsetting his or her desk area aesthetic. In a cruel twist of fate, it appears that books are now reduced to eking out a living as iPhone chargers.
Price: £26.15 I Release Date: Now I Link: Etsy.com
Jawbone icon HD + the Nerd
Sync music from your computer and calls from your mobile to this bluetooth headset, military-grade NoiseAssassin technology ensures high clarity sound.
Price: £87
Link: Jawbone
Geneva Sounds XS
With travel clock inspired looks, the XS claims to be the first portable audio system with true Hi-Fi sound. The all-in-one system supports Bluetooth playback and hosts a digital amplifier, stereo speakers, digital FM tuner and an alarm clock. The clamshell design means you can also slip it comfortably into your overnight bag.
Price: £179
Link: Conran Shop
Harness the power of Mother Nature with a guaranteed 3 months of reading coming from the sun with the Kindle cover that is form-fitted with a solar panel discreetly tucked inside the casing. The panel can be used to power the reading light stashed within the case or even to charge the Kindle itself, via micro USB.
Price: £50, Solarmio.com
Liven up your sessions in the swimming pool with this underwater MP3 player which ditches earbuds in favour of SAS-style bone-conduction audio tech.
Price: £102 | Release Date: Out now | Link: Finsic.com
USB Typewriter
Whether you want to get all nostalgic about those manual typing days, or want to recreate the opening credits of Murder She Wrote, this digitally upscaled typewriter should do the trick. It connects via USB which means you can connect it to your Mac, PC or your Apple iPad.
Price: $650
Link: USB Typewriter
When this force infused alarm clock goes off you'll know about it, easily solved though. Throw at nearest wall to snooze. No lightsabre for training purposes included.
Price: £19.99 I Frontline Hobbies
Samsung Navibot SR8845 Robotic Vacuum
This is the sexy new incarnation of the time-saving clean-o-bot, with an onboard camera that takes images to help map areas accurately to efficiently make your house spotless.
Price: £450
Link: Samsung
Vespa S Zaffiro
If you like your scooters limited and colourful, only 50 of these special edition sapphire-toned scooters are heading to the UK. We suggest you flag one down, pronto.
Price: £3,320
Link: Piaggio
Get your boogie on beneath the deep blue with the IPX8 certified device safe to up to 3m. With iPod Shuffle looks, the G4 Chrome has 4GB of storage (1,000 songs) and can clip to goggles a headband or a belt. An extra also means it is protected against salt and treated water should you choose to take it scuba diving.
Price: £40, Gearedtobefit
Duracell USB key
Don't use batteries anymore? You can still support the Duracell bunny by purchasing a USB key. Featuring the iconic design, you can pick up your Duracell inspired data storage from 4GB up to 16GB.
Price: £6.99 (4GB)
Link: Duracell
Steripen Freedom water purifier
If you prefer steering clear from tap water, the Steripen Freedom water purifier turns half a litre of muck into clean drinking water in 48 seconds using UV light.
Price: £75
Link: Withings
Withings Smart Baby Monitor
Family got a new member? Withings Smart Baby Monitor boasts a three-meg camera, night vision and infrared LEDs to detect almost any going ons. It also delivers info on temperature and humidity. Peace of mind in fine tech style.
Price: 299 Euros
Link: Withings
Revo K2
Attach your iPad, iPod or iPhone to this industrial-looking 40W tower of sound. Made from aluminium and moulded rubber, it packs an OLED display and has DAB and internet radio support. The audio it delivers will also impress.
Price: £300
Link: Revo
Ikon RC iBuggy
For the truly Apple obsessed, the iBuggy is not only inspired by the iconic Apple smartphone but the Cupertino company has supplied the chip technology that enables iPhone and iPod owners the ability to control the the four-wheel buggy straight from their iOS device.
Price: £80
Link: Wow! Stuff
GoPro HD Hero2
For lovers of a sport that usually has the word 'extreme' in front of it, this sturdy, helmet mounted cam with 150-minute battery shoots your greatest ever/last ever trick/stunt in 1080p HD video.
Price: £300
Link: GoPro.com
Doxie Go
Whether you've fully embraced the digital photo age or not, you can still give your curling old photos a new lease of life with this battery-powered scanner that uploads to Flickr and is compatible with Mac and iOS devices.
Price: £124
Link: GetDoxie
Epson G-850HD
HD projector, iDock, coffee machine and robot dog (but not the last two), it's your all-in-one multimedia setup that can project a picture bigger than a 40-inch HDTV.
Price: £612
Link: Epson
Griffin Helo TC
The app powered flying helicopter with an inbuilt-accelerometer supports iOS devices including the iPhone and iPad and lands just in time for Christmas.
Price: £34.99
Link: Griffin
Zumreed X2 hybrid headphones
Headphones! They're also speakers! They're re red! The glossy-look cans will give you four hours of play time. Now your life is complete.
Price: £120
Link: Red5
Heimplanet 'The Cave' Tent
Easy to put up in minutes, with inflatable poles, a sturdy Geodesic design and room to sleep three people, you'll now have more time to enjoy the great outdoors.
Price: £437
Link: Ellis Brigham
Supra the Douglas Waterproof Boot
The made-for-winter boot has a full-grain leather foot armour built for serious rambling. Flexible neoprene lining means they slip off nice and easy at the end of a long hard day.
Price: £83
Link: Supra
Davek elite umbrella
Rain-dodging is now techy thanks to a “wind-tension” frame system that rebuffs strong winds and a 'high grade' fibreglass shaft that increases stability.
Price:$149
Link: davekny.com
Lego Camper Van
VW's classic motel on wheels gets the plastic brick treatment, with a pop up roof and a closet with a mirror. Mattresses in the back optional.
Price: £80
Link: Lego
Lingo iMini DAB
The pocket tuner for iPhone, iPad and iPod will turn your iOS device into a radio wonderland, with FM, DAB, social sharing and app integration aplenty.
Price:£60
Link: lingodab.co.uk
Magicbox Carnaby
Still a landline user? The 80s-esque dual handsets squeeze modern contact, an answer phone and call needs into 60s-inspired chassis.
Price:£60
Link: magicboxes.com
Elgato Eyetv Mobile
Turn your iPad 2 into a proper Freeview television, the Eyetv let's you pause and rewind films and TV, view a 7-day EPG all without denting your data plan.
Price: £99.95
Link: Elgato
Canon X Mark I Mouse Slim
A multi-function laser frankenmouse with a built-iin calculator, the 10-inch LCD disaply number cruncher supports both Mac and PC and has integrated Bluetooth 2.0.
Price: £35
Link: Canon
Jabra Halo 2
Perennial sleek Bluetooth headset makers, the Jabra Halo 2 are an equally stylish pair of headphones that you can wirelessly stream your music to. Virtual Surround Sound and Power Bass features ensure impressive audio performance, while Jabra's Multiuse technology allows users to pair to two Blueooth devices at the same time.
Price: £100
Link: Jabra
Plants do nothing for us but reduce greenhouse gases. The Petal Solar Light is a stylish alternative to actually keeping plants, and helpfully lights up the room too. Do not water. Ever.
Price: £9 I Release Date: April 2012 I Link: mohzy.com
Did you forget something Nintendo? If you've played Resident Evil Revelations or Metal Gear Solid: Snaker Eater 3D, you'll appreciate this ugly add-on that gives the 3DS a lovely right analogue till the console's inevitable design rethink.
Price: £15, Nintendo
Surface Tension Dual Arcade Table
Bring retro gaming home with a 19-inch LCD display, walnut finish and dual controls, tabletop fun for all will ensue. Toughened glass should help absorb your fist banging frustrations.
Price: £2,000
Link: Surface Tension
Klipsch Mode M40 Headphones
Leather ear cups over 40mm woofers offer premium audio noise cancelling audio with a unique aesthetic, while 15mm tweeter ensures all the crisp, clear highs required to drown out your fellow commuters.
Price: £300
Link: Klipsch
For those who need their music amplified everywhere and anywhere, this pint-sized speaker turns any hard, flat surface into a speaker by vibrations. So, removing the need for bulky speakers.
Price: £90 I Release Date: Out now | Link: Franklin-uk.co.uk
iLuv iSM524 Galaxy Dock
The first dock designed purposefully designed for the Galaxy Tab 10.1, rubber pads keep the Sammy tab in check and can be used in portrait and landscape mode. Crucially, a remote control is also included.
Price: £150
Link: iLuv
Unleash hellfire at virtual enemies. The Xaapr connects with your smartphone to make an AR-friendly blaster, and lets you convert your living room into a laser-quest arena.
Price: £ 29.99 I Release date: Summer 2012 I Link: Xapprgun.com
Clap USB camera
Minimalist digital camera capable of shooting 1280x 1024p stills and 720p HD video with an inbuilt USB for easy transfers. Most importantly, it weighs just 24g and is small enough to fit into your pocket.
Price: £35
Link: Superheadz
A nifty little travel speaker with 3.5mm audio input and detachable speakers to create your own surround sound setup on the move, the Aporto is powered by USB amd should play nice with iPads, iPods and other music-churning devices.
Price: £35, Otoneaudio
The keytar didn't die with the 80s, it is back and with more spandex, shameful hair and USB digital compatibility than ever. Sporting touch sensitive controls and support for MAC, PC and iPad al that is left is to own the stage, living room, garage etc.
Price: £199, Alessi
iPhone docks and Bluetooth setups are a dime a dozen these days but this hybrid speaker/dock boasts multiple input channels can be navigated with a handy little app to help stand out of the crowd.
Price: £300, Soundfreaq
Retro Cassette Cover
Still look back fondly at the days when you used to tape the Top 40 off the radio? Keep a permanent reminder of the Walkman era, with this silicone C60-style iPhone cover also comes with a plastic case for you to scribble playlists on.
Price: £10
Link: HMV
The Taylor T3
Our suitably hi-tech, semi-hollow guitar namesake, the Taylor T3 turns HD humbuckers into single coils. Featuring a quilted maple top and designed as semi-hollowbody electric, we want one of these to rock out in the office pronto.
Price: $3,198
Link: Taylor Guitars
Tefal toast 'n' egg
Enjoy toasted egg sandwiches? The all-in-one toaster serves up boiled and poached eggs, warm pre-cooked meat and has enough room to toast your muffins. Breakfast and late night snacking has just got a whole lot easier.
Price: £45
Link: tefal.co.uk
Fed up of being caught short on your scanning needs whilst away from the workplace or home office, pah, fret no more. This pint-sized scanner works with Android and iOS devices and hosts a rechargeable battery that will keep you scanning for 300 pages.
Price: £250, Xerox
This 5ft by 4ft by 2ft colossus of a beanbag is incredibly soft to sit on, and incredibly hard to get out of. Then again, why would you want too?
Price: £250 | Release date: Now | Link: Sumolounge.com
Bayan 7 iPod and iPhone Dock
With five way 2.1 audio, 120W of power and dual iPod connectors this is one bad mother of a dock even if it looks like its been yanked out of the back of a boy racers' Ford Fiesta.
Price: £300
Link: Wowstuff
This is FIFA's highest rated ball – the exact one that will be on the pitch for the 2012 Champions League Final. Perfect for those inevitably short lived pre-Euro kickabouts.
Price: £ 82,00 | Release Date: Out Now I Link: shop.adidas.co.uk
Trigger Trap
This open-source, Arduino-based universal camera trigger should work with most snappers and will have you remotely capturing snaps at will from any source.
Price: $125
Link: Trigger Trap
Pogoplug Mobile personal cloud network
Creates a personal cloud network so you can upload multimedia from your phone, share content on the likes of Facebook and Twitter, and stream HD movies.
Price: £50
Link: Pogoplug
Brionvega Radiofonografo
Classic 60s modular stereo design gets new digital innards, it's radio, record player and speaker all in one with a classic price tag to snag one from the shops.
Price:£5,795
Link: conranshop.co.uk