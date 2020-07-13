The best 5 VPNs for Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick 2020

Over the past few years, Amazon has created an online streaming empire with the Fire TV and Fire Stick lineup. What people love about these devices is that they allow them to watch their favorite TV shows, movies and streaming services on any television.

But while Fire TV provides access to a wide range of channels and streaming services, its content can still be affected by geo-restrictions, meaning that certain content can only be streamed in specified geographic regions - and not in others.

That’s where a virtual private network (VPN) can be a great help, enabling you to get around these restrictions by 'spoofing' your IP address so that your laptop, mobile, tablet or Fire TV Stick thinks its somewhere else entirely.

As a result, you’re able to access blocked content, but also get an added layer of security thanks to the end-to-end encryption that VPNs also benefit from. But there are loads of VPN providers out there, so choosing the right one can be hard - but here are the five best Amazon Fire Stick VPNs you can get.

The best Amazon Fire Stick VPN options in 2020:

1. ExpressVPN The best all-round VPN service - and amazing for Amazon Fire Specifications Number of servers: 3,000+ Server locations: 160 Maximum devices supported: 5 Reasons to buy + Easy and quick to set up + Plenty of servers + Impressive performance + Unlocks loads of streaming services Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

If you’re looking for a VPN that ticks all the right boxes and offers some great features for Fire Stick and other TV devices, look no further than ExpressVPN.

The service certainly doesn’t compromise on choice, offering 3,000 servers in nearly 160 different locations. As well as plentiful servers, you can expect impressive speeds when using apps and streaming services on Fire TV.

ExpressVPN is quick and easy to use. Once you have signed up and downloaded the app, it’ll find and suggest the best connection. Then, it conceals your IP address and encrypts all your data so you can use your Fire TV securely.

With ExpressVPN, you can unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and many other streaming services. Other positives include genuinely helpful 24/7 customer support, a no-logs policy and AES 256-bit encryption.

ExpressVPN isn’t cheap, but there is a 30-days money-back guarantee so you can test it out. Oh, and a special offer for T3 readers, too!

2. Surfshark An affordable VPN that doesn’t compromise on quality Specifications Number of servers: 1,700+ Server locations: 100+ Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Easy to use and set up + Very cheap + Use on as many devices as you wish Reasons to avoid - Perhaps a little basic - especially its mobile apps

Surfshark is another popular VPN service that can be used with Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick - like ExpressVPN above, it has a dedicated app that can be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore.

It’s easy to set up, just requiring you to install, log in and connect. After doing that, the service will hide your IP address so that you stream your favorite movies, TV shows and music. SurfShark unblocks a range of streaming services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and Spotify.

In terms of servers, there are more than 1,700 available in 63 countries - all of which offer impressive speeds. As well as this, there’s no cap on the amount of devices you can connect, a built-in ad blocker, a 30-day money-back guarantee and attractively priced plans.

3. IPVanish An Amazon Fire Stick VPN that provides plenty of features Specifications Number of servers: 1,500 Server locations: 75 Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Impressive performance + Easy to use + Another with unlimited device connections Reasons to avoid - Not all streaming services are unblocked

IPVanish is consistent when it comes to performance, offering impressive speeds for both short hops and long-distance connections. During our tests, short hops were five times faster than many competitors and long-distance connections provided excellent download speeds.

There are over 1,500 servers available, enabling you to connect from locations all over the world. You’re also provided with an easy-to-use Amazon Fire TV app (which opens when the VPN connects), automatic IP switching, fastest server optimisation, end-to-end encryption, a zero-logs policy and the ability to unblock streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon and Hulu. Disappointingly however, it doesn’t work with BBC iPlayer.

In terms of price plans, you have a choice of three and a 30-day money-back guarantee. And the good news is that it has recently gone from 10 simultaneous connections to no limits at all.

4. NordVPN Putting your Fire Stick's security first Specifications Number of servers: 5,000+ Server locations: 55+ Maximum devices supported: 6 Reasons to buy + Excellent security features + Loads of servers to choose from + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Worse browser extensions and apps than main competitors

When putting NordVPN to the test, we were impressed with its overall performance. You can expect decent streaming and download speeds on both short and long connections, and there are more than 5,000 servers to connect from.

Like many of its competitors, NordVPN offers a dedicated Amazon TV app that is available from the Amazon Appstore. The app is easy to use and set up, automatically finding the best server when connected. And if you run into any issues, NordVPN offers a range of online tutorials.

Putting security first, NordVPN provides double data encryption (which means that your connection will go through two VPN servers instead of one, without slowing down your connection speeds), multiple protocols to choose from and an independently audited no-logs policy.

The monthly plan is pretty expensive, so we’d recommend opting for the multi-year option. But there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the water.

5. VyprVPN A decent Amazon Fire VPN that focuses on privacy Specifications Number of servers: 700+ Server locations: 70 Maximum devices supported: 5 Reasons to buy + Nifty privacy features + Unblocks most streaming services + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Fewer than 1,000 servers

With over two million million users worldwide, VyprVPN is another hugely popular VPN service and provides an app for Fire TV.

It offers over 700 worldwide servers, which is noticeably lower than other VPN services, but you can unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Youtube and a whole host of other streaming services without difficulty.

VyprVPN provides some nifty privacy features, such as multiple encryption protocols, secure DNS, a built-in kill switch and no-logs policy, and promises to improve streaming speeds. When it comes to pricing, plans start at $2.50 per month and there’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Want the ideal VPN for your mobile phone? Then check out guides to the best iPhone VPN and Android VPN.

How do I use a VPN with my Amazon Fire Stick?

Now, you should have a better understanding of the best Amazon Fire Stick VPN providers but are probably wondering how you go about using one. It’s actually pretty simple because all the VPN companies above have developed apps specifically for Fire TV, unlike many other streaming devices.

All you need to do is sign up for one of these services, head over to the Amazon Appstore, search for your chosen VPN app, install it and finally complete easy steps like “turn on VPN” and “choose a server”. There should be clear instructions for the latter. Then you should be ready to go.

Can I get a free VPN for Fire Stick?

While free VPNs exist for Amazon TV and Fire Stick, they’re rarely worth considering as they have so many drawbacks.

For starters, they’ll often put a limit on the amount of data you can use and devices you can connect. And then there’s the fact that free services will usually bombard you with unwanted adverts and don’t have dedicated Fire TV apps, making them harder to install and use. You usually get what you pay for...

