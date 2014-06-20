Virtual Reality headsets that could redefine gaming

Previous Next 1/9

STEM System

A wireless, open platform control system for VR games that links whatever you do in real life with the movements of your virtual self. . The full system – cheaper options are available – gives you five motion tracking modules, two of which are placed within individual handheld controllers, and three that you can attach anywhere else on your body.

An A/C electromagnetic field determines the position of each module relative to a fixed base and measures orientation on all three axes. That equates to one-to-one tracking of your movements with low latency and no positional drift.

Sixense | $579.99 (5 module package)