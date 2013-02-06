Video game movies to look out for in 2013 and beyond

Previous Next 2/10

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Eidos and Square Enix made the announcement in 2012 that they would be making a film based on the Cyperpunk-inspired third instalment of Deus Ex that and for those who have played it, is a game which is clearly inspired by Sci-fi flicks like Bladerunner. Since that announcement director Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister) has been given the duty to do bring the project to life and the good news is that at least his co-writer Robert Cargill has played the game 'several times' as revealed in an interview with Movies.com: "I'm in the middle of my third play-through now. I'm trying to beat it without killing anyone but the bosses, which is not easy.”

Release date: 2014