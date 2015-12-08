The top Star Wars lightsabers ranked

Previous Next 3/5

Mace Windu’s purple-bladed saber

You'll notice this list has favoured the Dark Side so far, however we're C-3PO in the run up to The Force Awakens being released, so it only seems fair to give the good guys a bit of representation. As anyone who's sat through Attack Of The Clones will attest, there were a lot of Jedi wielding lightsabers before Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine significantly thinned the Order's ranks with Order 66 - but none of them stood out as much Windu's purple-hazed laser sword. Flying in the face of conventional blue or green for Jedi/red for Sith principles (come on this is Samuel L Jackson, did you expect any less?), Windu's purple lightsaber is in fact his second one. After ascending to the rank of Master and assuming a place on the revered Jedi Council, Windu built a brand new version with gold plating and a purple crystal no less.