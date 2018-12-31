Top holiday destinations for 2019: 7 must-visit countries

It’s time to start planning new adventures, and there are so many fantastic places to go in 2019 that we were spoilt for choice. However, we’ve picked out some of the places that are likely to be trendy and cost-friendly in the New Year.

Whether you want some sun and relaxation or a bit of action and adventure, there are plenty of places around the globe, both well-loved and the lesser-known, that are sure to give you a decent dose of travel inspiration.

So if you’re looking to beat the winter blues, these are the places you should be checking out in 2019.

1. Canada

Breathtakingly beautiful and with so much to do, Canada is perfect for those who like a bit of adventure. From the contemporary cities of Toronto and Vancouver to the wilderness of Banff and Jasper; Canada has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world.

During their winter months you can hit the slopes, go snowshoeing or dogsledding in the Alberta Rockies, and in the summer you can go hiking and spot a whole host of wildlife in the plethora of National Parks including grizzly bears, bison, black bears and more.

2. Sri Lanka

If you want to head somewhere exotic then Sri Lanka in South Asia is bursting with culture and scenery. There’s something for everyone and you’ll definitely want to take your time exploring with the vast rainforests, mountains and beaches to discover.

The country is home to many ancient Buddhist ruins, one of the most famous being Sigiriya: a rock formation dating back to the 5th century AD. And if you’re a tea drinker, you won’t want skip a visit to Nuwara Eliya, home to Sri Lanka’s tea plantations, not to mention spectacular mountainscapes and scenic views.

3. Scottish Highlands

Escape to the countryside and get up close and personal with the moody moors of the Scottish Highlands. There’s plenty to see and do during your stay, including visiting the legendary Loch Ness, hiking to the summit of Ben Nevis for its awe-inspiring views, or even visit one of the many beaches (we can’t promise it’ll be bikini weather though).

If you visit in winter, you may even be lucky enough to witness the natural wonder of the Aurora Borealis in action! For those who don’t want an action packed holiday but still want to enjoy the fresh Highland air and spectacular scenery, you can travel by sleeper train which gives you a front row seat to the Scottish mountain ranges.

4. The Maldives

Beaches, beaches, beaches. For total relaxation, the Maldives are a strong contender in 2019, with many tour operators and resorts offering some very reasonable prices on all-inclusive packages. You’ll be whisked away to a remote paradise island where your biggest worry is which cocktail you want to try next.

Maafushi beach is laid back and great for water sports such as snorkelling, tubing and parasailing, while Ari Atoll is great for divers. If you’re not a thrill-seeker, then revitalising spa treatments, romantic sunsets and luxury floating resorts in the ocean come as standard in the Maldives, so it’s an ideal location for weddings and honeymoons.

5. Indonesia

Despite the natural disasters that have taken place this year, Indonesia remains safe for tourists and travellers, and as we head into 2019, it should be in an even better position for you to go and discover everything it has to offer. From delicious cuisine to ancient Buddhist temples and picture-perfect sunsets, what’s not to love about Indonesia?

There are over 17,000 islands to explore, but the Gilli islands are a little slice of heaven on earth where you can get some seriously insta-worthy photos of the sunset over the Batu swing. If you’re an animal lover, you can also hang out with elephants and orang-utans at some of the rehabilitation centres working towards animal conservation.

6. The Peloponnese Greece

The Greek Islands are hot for next year, but rather than heading to the over-visited islands like Santorini and Zakynthos, try the laid back Peloponnese in Southern Greece.

There’s so much ancient history here, not to mention miles of untouched beach for you to discover, so if you’re looking to go off-the-beaten track on your Greek adventure, you’ll be impressed by what the Peloponnese has to offer.

It’s a great destination for those wanting to move at a slower pace and take in their surroundings, and you’ll be able to really appreciate the caves, coasts and ruins for what they are without the hustle and bustle of tourist groups around you.

7. New Orleans

New Orleans is a young, music-driven city that has all-round good vibes. Just along the Mississippi River and close to Mexico, this city is known for its party atmosphere. Explore the French Quarter for bustling nightlife, with Bourbon Street being particularly good for the jazz scene, and the rest of the city giving you plenty of arts, history and culture to warrant a second trip back.

New Orleans is great for solo travellers and also has a huge LGBT scene, and you’ll be sure to feel the love as you wander through the vibrant and colourful streets, especially during Mardis Gras, which is held in March next year.

