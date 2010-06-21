By Michael Sawh
Top 20 Tech people to follow on Twitter
See the folk that should feature on your followers hit list
Stephen Taylor
Boasting 250,000 members, Qype is comfortably Europe's largest user-generated reviews site and this is the man that helped make it happen. The website and mobile app which combines social networking with local reviews is now comfortably taking on the US' Yelp. The rival service has since launched here in the UK, however Taylor doesn't think it's competition just yet.
Jonathan Ross
Known for wheeling out all manner of technological wizardry on his show, Ross was also named the most influential person on Twitter this May. With a deep knowledge of what's happening in the tech world, Ross is also a keen gamer.
Ryan Block and Peter Rojas
Engadget alumni turned internet entrepreneurs, Block and Rojas launched gdgt in July, redefining what a gadget-focused website does. Instead of reporting obsessively on all manner of tech news, they've given users a social networking site to list the gadgets they have and want, and a forum to swap tips and tricks. Nice.
Tristan Nitot
Having drastically changed the way we browse the web by way of Firefox, Nitot told us his proudest moment was receiving the Guinness World Record certificate in London after setting a new record for the most software downloads in 24 hours with Firefox 3 in July 2008.
Brian Lam and Jason Chen
The faces of tech site Gizmodo, Lam and Chen ave been vocal on everything from the Palm Pre to Android and frankly anything else that has managed to get the tech world talking.
Joshua Topolsky
Taking over the reins of Engadget after Editor In Chief Ryan Block left for gdgt, the glasses-wearing blogging titan also manages spin-off blogs Engadget Mobile and Engadget HD, as well as their many foreign versions.
Walt Mossberg
Often the first man in the world granted review samples of gadgets such as the iPhone, Mossberg also hosts the annual D: All Things Digital conference. Whilst he carries an iPhone daily, he told T3 "the new versions of the three main browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox and Safari)" have been the most exciting launches for him from the past year.
Mark Zuckerberg
He may be the enemy but Zuckerberg's 200 million registered Facebook army cannot be ignored. The friend-collecting site continues to fight for more social networking territory, and clearly doesn't stop him from making the odd Tweet or two on his competitor's website.
Claudine Beaumont
Gadget Inspector and Telegraph tech guru. Covering the big, bad stories of the tech world, Beaumont also presents a weekly tech video show called Gadget Inspectors.
Jason Bradbury
The face of Channel 5's 'Gadget Show' Jason along with writing a trilogy of tech-themed books aimed at kiddywinks, takes more than the odd moment to Tweet about his gadget-filled days.
Chris Anderson
Wired magazine has gone from strength to strength versing on all things science and technology, with Mr Anderson at the hub of its success. The magazine has now re-launched in the UK and now has an Italian version as it continues to provide us with some of the most engrossing tech tales.
Gina Trapani
Tech blogger, author and founder of LifeHacker.com, Californian-based Trapani still makes her weekly post on the site that has helped us become the master of our gadgets.
Kevin Rose
The man behind social news site phenomenon Digg, Rose is also at the forefront of Apple predictions, and is famed for his usually-correct iPhone rumours from Apple "sources".
Peter Molyneux
Famous within the gaming community for building hype around games such as Fable, his gaming company Lionhead Studios was acquired by Microsoft in 2006. He's still leading Lionhead at Microsoft, and continues to be somewhat vocal on what he thinks about all things gaming.
Evan Williams
Who better to follow than the man who created the micro-blogging wonder himself? Mr Williams, we salute you. Before your site arrived, we had no idea what over 45 million people are having for tea...
Sam and Dan Houser
The men who delivered us the car-jacking delight that is GTA, oh and Bully as well. These guys can hold claim to one of the biggest-selling games in the courtesy of GTA IV. So Tweets about forthcoming releases makes it all worth the while to become one of their followers.
John Cleese
Not only is he a treasured comedy icon, but the Monty Python marvel is a keen gadget enthusiast. Having played James Bond's tech aide 'Q' as well we'd think he'd be well qualified more than anyone to talk tech.
Mark Cuban
Cuban is what you'd call something of a loose Tweeting cannon. Billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and chairman of a HD television channel, Cuban recently spoke of single handedly wanting to kill off Google by offering websites up to a million dollars to join his very own website. His Tweets are as controversial as his ambitions to take over the world.
Stephen Fry
With over 700,000 followers on Twitter, the multi-talented man is more than comfortable in the confines of 140 characters. He famously slated the BlackBerry Storm via Twitter describing it as "shockingly bad. I mean embarrassingly awful". This was clearly just one of the many reasons we had to honour him with one of our shiny new T3 Gadget Awards.
Dan Lyons
Newsweek journalist by day, Fake Steve Jobs blogger by night, Lyons reports on all aspects of Apple at Newsweek. he told T3, "My iPhone has changed my life - mostly for the better. The 3GS is far from perfect, but I carry it everywhere and really depend on it."