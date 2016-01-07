The weirdest CES 2016 gadgets… so far

Previous Next 3/10

D-Vine wine maker

Have you ever wished somebody would invent a Nespresso, but for wine? Then you'll be glad 10-Vins is at CES, because its D-Vine offers pretty much that. It doesn't actually make the wine - it's leaving that to the vineyard owners - but it uses a microchip on its 10cl wine vials to identify and set the correct temperature for the perfect glass. It's not going to appeal to those of us who would drink paint thinner if it was on special offer in the supermarket, but if you've ever cursed your poorly aerated glass of wine you might think the D-Vine is worth your $250.