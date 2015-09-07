The most exciting TV tech to come out of IFA 2015
The biggest technology show in Europe has dominated the tech news and here are the most exciting stories from the TV world.
For many years, IFA was a show for the home technology enthusiast. Dominated by innovative new TVs, home cinema systems and, yes OK, white goods, it was very much an event for the home cinema brands like Sony and Panasonic to strut their stuff.
That all began to change in 2012 when Samsung chose IFA to launch its game changing Galaxy Note 'phablet'. That was perhaps as much to do as convenient timing of the event as much as anything, but in the years since IFA has increasingly become a show primarily for mobile devices.
But despite the flood of new phones and smartwatches this year, there's still been plenty of interesting news for the AV enthusiast. Here's our pick of the five most interesting TV news stories from the past week at IFA.
As Europe's prevailing AV brand, Philips has always had a close relationship with IFA. This year it's launched a stunning new TV featuring its genuinely exciting Ambilux rear-projection technology. For many years, Philips has been selling TVs with Ambilight onboard - rear-mounted LEDs which 'bleed' colours from the picture of the TV onto the wall behind. The idea is to enhance and immerse.
The effect was decent but not mindblowing. Ambilux, on the other hand, uses rear-mounted Pico projectors to do the same thing with a lot more power. Suddenly it all makes sense, and the first model with Ambilix onboard is on its way.
Panasonic has always been a big name in the TV business but in recent years it's had to watch as the Korean giants Samsung and LG have stolen the market away from them. The exchange rate of the troublesome Japanese Yen played its role in that shift in power, but the truth is that Panasonic has simply not done anything interesting in the TV market in a long time. It was always famous, of course, for its stunning plasma TVs - but the laws of physics and a shift to Ultra HD killed plasma off as a viable technology.
Well, finally at IFA this year, Panasonic has a viable alternative to its infinite contrast ratio plasma screens - its first 4K OLED TV, the Panasonic TX-65CZ950. Tuned by hollywood colourists, it promises best-ever picture quality and a return to the black levels of yore. Finally a reason to get excited about Panasonic TVs again.
What's this? ANOTHER reason to be interested in Panasonic's TVs this year? Yep, that's right. This is the smart TV news that many people have been waiting for, finally Freeview Play is hitting TVs and Panasonic is there first. Freeview Play is a smart TV app which combines the catch-up and streaming offerings from all of the UK's broadcasters into one easy to use package.
So no more switching and loading between apps, now you can play Eastenders on iPlayer and switch straight over to Neighbours on Demand 5 without a hitch. We know how much you love your soaps. And the best part of this is that it's coming to many existing models, so no need to buy a new screen.
Great news for any lovers of physical media with a penchant for pixels - finally the first Ultra HD Blu-ray disc player is on its way. Launching early next year for "less than $500" it will instantly become the best way to show of the abilities of your 4K TV.
In less exciting news, the Blu-ray Disc Association announced that the first Ultra HD Blu-ray movie will be naff spy drama Kingsman: The Secret Service. Don't worry, better movies are on the way.
For home cinema enthusiasts, TVs are old hat - it's all about 4K projectors. The problem is that current models are enormous and enormously expensive. Sony has gone some way to remedying that at IFA with two new 4K projectors compatible with HDMI 2.0 input of HDR (High Dynamic Range) content with a 300,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.
OK so they still won't be cheap, but they will be out in October - did someone say Christmas present?
