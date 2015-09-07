The most exciting audio tech to come out of IFA 2015

Previous Next 1/6

The most exciting audio tech from IFA 2015

The fall and rise of audio as an important category has been interesting to watch. Two decades ago the hi-fi industry was at the peak of it golden age, but as digital technologies rapidly emerged, the mostly-analogue audio industry faded badly.

Today though, we're in the middle of a triumphant resurgence. Digital and analogue technologies have combined in ways they never did before and audio and themes like sound quality are regularly mentioned on T3.com and in our magazine.

Portable audio is particularly exciting. Big improvements in battery technologies have combined with both wireless Bluetooth tech and new ways to build small but energetic speaker drivers and what we see is a tidal wave of brilliant Bluetooth speakers. Sound has never been better and more portable.

Meanwhile, while the trend for ever-slimmer TVs has led to a demoralising reduction in TV sound quality, so has a dramatic improvement in the standard of soundbar products led to a whole new category of great audio options.

And of course, headphones have become one of the most important categories in tech - long gone are the days when most people walked around with crappy Apple earbuds in their faces. People are spending more money on headphones today than they ever have.

Audio is exciting, and here are our favourite five audio stories from IFA 2015.