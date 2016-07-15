The future of cars (according to Jaguar Land Rover)

Previous Next 1/18

Jaguar Land Rover Technology Showcase Introduction

Every year Jaguar Land Rover very kindly invites a load of journalists up to its headquarters in Gaydon to demonstrate some futuristic technologies its engineers are working on.

The place is extremely secretive, we were told to leave our cameras at home, and had to put our smartphones in little plastic bags.

The facility is where JLR tests out new ideas and vehicles (we saw several prototype vehicles, and closed doors, behind which we like to imagine James Bond Q-style labs with ejector seats and missile launchers being tested).

The focus this year was vehicle-to-vehicle communication, a technology which is sure to take off soon due to its obvious safety benefits.

We've also included the tech from last year's showcase, you'll find them on page 10, the highlight that year being an iPhone-controlled Range Rover Sport.

If you like this...