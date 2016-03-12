The biggest tech sleeper hits of the past decade

Previous Next 1/8

Introduction

Some products are (relatively) overnight successes. Facebook, for example, grew to around 1.4 billion users in just 10 years while Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007 and now makes one hundred billion dollars from it every year.

In the past, successes like these would have taken much longer. Henry Ford, for example, created the motor car as it is today in the early 1900s, but it wasn't until the 1950s and 1960s that mass adoption really started.

The internet and the advance of technology have led to quick, purposeful adoption of certain products—but that still leaves a set that conform to older rules. Some things, like the Microsoft Surface, start small and then, without anyone noticing, turn into successes.

Here are the biggest “sleeper hits” of the past 10 years.