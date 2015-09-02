The big eat: essential gadgets for your kitchen

Previous Next 3/5

Pantelligent smart frying pan

If your kitchen skills are less than adequate, this pan – combined with the accompanying app – will give you step-by-step instructions on frying, sautéing or flashing the perfect supper. So, say you want to cook some salmon, you stick it in the pan and the Pantelligent app will tell you the correct temperature (as well as the pan's current temperature), and when you need to flip, add other ingredients, and so on.

Price TBC, pantelligent.com