The best US VPN in 2020:

Downloading one of the best US VPN services will not only provide you with increased online security and privacy, but will also improve the way you use the internet in many different ways.

Firstly, the US has some of the most intrusive online powers in the world. Unless you want the National Security Agency to watch your online activities, the best VPN is a necessity. It’ll keep you safe online by masking your IP address and allowing you to use the internet without exposing your identity.

But there are many other reasons why signing up for a US VPN is really handy. Whether you want to access Netflix US or browse websites that are only available in your home country if you go on holiday to America, a US VPN will transform the way you use the internet.

If you’re looking for a good VPN for the US, there are a number of things to consider. The best have plenty of servers across America, have fast connections, provide access to all major American streaming services and put security first. In this article, we rank the top five.

1. ExpressVPN – the best US VPN on the market

ExpressVPN offers all you need in the best US VPN: great security, fast connections, easy-to-use apps and tons of great features. You'll get access to Hulu, Peacock, ESPN and loads more if you're outside the US, and you'll also be able to watch overseas Netflix shows and services like BBC iPlayer from within the country. Plus, T3 readers can now claim three months free on a 12-month plan.View Deal

2. NordVPN – big name is great in the US

If you’re looking for a well-known service that you can rely on, NordVPN is the best choice for you. It’s fast, easy-to-use and offers lots of functionality – with similar streaming power to ExpressVPN. While it's not quite as well-rounded, it's definitely worth considering, and at £2.86/$3.71 a month it's not bad value.View Deal

3. IPVanish – well-rounded US VPN with plenty of features

US-based IPVanish is a great choice for those looking to access US streaming content and stay private online. You'll get access to over 1,800 servers worldwide, useful apps with tons of data, and until October 31, you can get a year-long plan for just $3.25 a month.View Deal

The best US VPN in 2020:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN is the best US VPN for anyone who lives or travels to the US thanks to its fast speeds, great range of features and easy-to-use apps.

One of ExpressVPN’s key features is its network which boasts over 3,000 individual servers, and spans all corners of the world. Throughout the US, it has servers in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

In terms of performance, ExpressVPN does an excellent job. When tested on a US 600MB line, it provided speeds of 200-250MB, so it’s more than capable of delivering impressive browsing, streaming and gaming experience.

If you want a VPN primarily for streaming, ExpressVPN is also the best around as it provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more. This makes it perfect for both holidaymakers travelling the US and citizens who are out of the country.

The multi-platform apps are also a breeze to use, and thanks to features like strong encryption, a no-logging policy and a kill switch, your data will always be secure. However, ExpressVPN only lets you use its service on five devices – but if you intend to use it for just yourself and don’t have loads of devices, you’ll be fine, and you can log in and our of more than five if you want to.

Whatever the case, you can always get your money back within the 30-day refund period if you’re not satisfied.

Exclusive offer – save 49%: T3 readers get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans

(Image credit: NordVPN)

With NordVPN being one of the best-known VPN services, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a great US VPN.

Firstly, let’s talk about NordVPN’s gigantic server network. The company maintains more than 5,400 servers across the world, along with 1,800 in the US alone. So, you’ll never be short of international and US connections.

Performance is one of NordVPN’s strong points. Our tests confirmed decent speeds of 125-300MB on a 600MB US connection. When connecting to servers, we didn’t experience any issues and they were never slow. However, at T3 we do prioritise reliability over marginal top speeds, so we'd sacrifice a small fraction of top speed for results more similar to Express's in this case.

Nord is one of the most secure and privacy-conscious VPN providers out there, though, offering strong encryption, a no logs policy, a malware blocker, DNS leak protection, double VPN and more.

You can also access virtually all major streaming platforms, and Nord offers apps for all devices. While they work great, the interface can be a little clumsy, but that's not a huge issue as you'll usually turn the VPN on and leave it.

Finally, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans, so if it turns out it's not for you, you can claim back within that time and get a full refund.

Sign up now on the NordVPN website

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Given that IPVanish is based in America, it’s fair to assume that it’s going to be one of the best US VPN providers – and that is indeed correct.

Like ExpressVPN, IPVanish is more than capable of delivering good speeds in the US. In fact, it reached 250MB on a 600MB US connection, which will be perfect for web browsing, using streaming services and playing games.

When compared to ExpressVPN’s 3,000 servers, IPVanish is more modest at 1,500. But they’re very reliable, and the vast majority are located in the US (868). As a result, you’ll never struggle to find an American connection.

IPVanish is good for streaming and works with Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Peacock, although iPlayer can’t be accessed. So Brits traveling to the US might want to look for a different service. However, IPVanish certainly makes up for this with unlimited connections, unlimited bandwidth, strong encryption, a no-logs policy, great apps, 24/7 support and lots more.

Sign up now on the IPVanish website

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark might not have the star power of household names like NordVPN, but it’s built up a solid reputation for delivering impressive performance for the bargain price of $2.49 per month.

For those looking to connect in the US, Surfshark has over 500 servers across more than 20 US cities. While this is a great selection of servers, they weren’t quite as fast as the competition; we experienced average speeds of 150 to 160 MB on a 600MB US line. However, that's faster than many people's base connection anyway, so it won't be a problem many.

Although Surfshark isn’t the fastest VPN on the market, its connections are reliable and consistent. With access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and Peacock, you’ll be able to enjoy a great streaming experience. What’s more, Surfshark’s apps are well designed and feel nice to use, and thankfully, there isn’t a device limit. So you can secure every single device in your home.

Sign up now on the Surfshark website

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

Every VPN provider struggles to match Hotspot Shield when it comes to speed. In our review on a 600 MB US connection, it provided blistering speeds that ranged between 474MB and 547MB.

In comparison to other providers, those speeds are twice as fast as its closest competitor. And a big part of that comes down to the fact that Hotspot Shield has designed its very own protocol, named Catapult Hydra.

But there are a few caveats here. First of all, Hotspot Shield is only available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux, so you’ll need to choose a different service if you want to protect a smart TV or games console.

And while Hotspot Shield will let you unblock all major streaming sites, accessing Amazon Prime Video is nearly impossible – plus, there's more significant logging than rivals such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

However, if you want the fastest VPN around, this provider is the obvious choice. And there's a free version available, so you can test it out before buying.

Sign up now on the Hotspot Shield website

Want the ideal VPN for your mobile device? Then check out guides to the best iPhone VPN and Android VPN.

What makes a good US VPN?

Bearing in mind that the US has some pretty stringent online snooping powers, the best services will offer a range of security and privacy features so that users can protect themselves.

You’ll also want access to a good choice of US servers, and importantly, US connections should be fast and reliable. Unreliable servers will make streaming, gaming and other data-intense activities difficult.

More broadly, the best US VPNs have lots of useful features, offer intuitive apps for a range of different devices, have servers all around the world and will enable users to unblock top streaming platforms.

Why do I need a US VPN?

It’s a pretty established fact that the US is the market leader in the entertainment world. A US VPN will allow you to watch the latest American TV shows, movies and sports right around the world.

While US streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available worldwide, many others can only be accessed by Americans. If you want to unblock services like Peacock or Hulu, a VPN will pretty much be your best friend.

Again, the US is well known for its online snooping laws. So if you live in the US and want to protect yourself from these, a VPN is crucial.

More VPN guides you might fancy: