By Alex Cox
The best Twitter apps to download 2014
Tweet your way to success with one of these awesome Twitter clients for iOS, Android and Windows
We've picked this one out not because it's particularly remarkable as a whole -- although it's pretty decent -- but because of its Ubermenu feature, a customiseable menu that lets you organise your most used features. If you're forever fighting with your current Twitter client's UI, this is for you.
Free / $4.99 | UberSocial
Third party apps aren't everything. Twitter's own app -- following its investment in Tweetdeck, and considering its intimate knowledge of the network's workings -- is actually one of the best apps out there, particularly in the conversation view. Before you go elsewhere, try the real thing.
Free | Twitter
Many of us have multiple Twitter accounts -- let's face it, who hasn't started a novelty account at some point? Twidere lets you merge all of your timelines into one, and mark up specific users with colours, meaning you can get a good glance at a busy timeline even when scrolling through it at speed.
Free | Twidere
You haven't got time for Twitter really, have you? No. So grab TweetsPie, and you'll only ever see the top 21 tweets from your timeline, based on their number of retweets. You can only retweet and hide users -- if you want any more interaction beyond this quick burst at a glance style, look at just about any other client. But keep this installed alongside, because the homescreen widget is actually pretty handy to have around.
Free | TweetsPie
Features? You want features? Tweetcaster has them. In fact, it has more features than any other app we've looked at. It might be a little slow because of it, but if you're looking for things like personal statistics, speech-to-text functionality, tweet scheduling, and real-time timeline updates, you're in for a treat.
£3 | Tweetcaster
If you're part of the Windows Phone hardcore, this is the app you need. It has a perfect Modern-styled interface, runs smoothly and cleanly, and beats the official app in almost every respect. Invest a little cash and you'll get an ad-free version that supports push messaging.
Free / $2.99 | Rowi
Carbon's slick black look is evocative of its name, but the dark theme isn't the only thing it has going for it. There's tilt control, so you can lean your phone to update your feed, support for trending topics and lists, an integrated browser and YouTube player so you can keep an eye on the memes but stay close to the action.
Free | Carbon
Android is a platform with many variables, so Twoons lets you configure it to fit all of those -- tweak the text size, the column width, everything you might want to alter to suit your screen and your eyesight. Perhaps its not the best to read on, probably thanks to its rickety Linux roots, but we'll give it a pass.
Free / £1.60 | Twoons
Generally regarded as the most beautiful Twitter app going, Tweetbot's clean iOS7 lines make it a compelling option if you're on the Apple side. We're particularly taken by its inline notification system, which makes heavy conversational Twitter use a breeze if you spend a lot of time in-app.
£1.99 | Tweetbot
If Twitter is as important to you as food and water, Plume might be the sort of app you dig. It's neat, fast, includes Facebook support, a lockscreen widget, and a host of other high-level features -- with the paid version, you're only shelling out to remove the adverts that support the free one.
Free | Plume