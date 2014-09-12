The best Spotify Connect music system to buy 2014

Previous Next 5/6

Libratone Loop

Instantly recognisable thanks to its wool covered circular appearance, the Loop has featured in a few of our round-ups before. But, now it has Spotify Connect support so it makes sense to take another look at it. Noise wise the Libratone provides great sounding music that fills a room thanks to the built-in Fullroom tech. Those wool covers we mentioned before can be replaced, letting you choose from a whole load of other colour options and there's support not only for Spotify Connect but for AirPlay and DNLA streaming too.

Price: £399 | Libratone