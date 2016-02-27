Best ski and snowboarding apps to power up the slopes

Previous Next 1/5

Edge Ski

With a slick design and plenty of nifty features, Edge Ski is a must download if you're heading out on the slopes this year. It uses your phone's GPS to plot your route down the mountain, giving you a whole load of piste maps too so you can dispose of those pesky paper versions. A speedometer lets you know how fast you're going, keeping a track of previous times and putting you head to head with your friends in a leaderboard. To avoid any enormous roaming charges when you get home, the app can also download all map and weather info from your resort for offline viewing.

Free | Download Edge Ski for iOS

