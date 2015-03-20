By Max Parker
The best Samsung Galaxy S6 cases and covers to buy 2015
It may be made out of metal and glass, but you'll still need a case...
While it's not quite as useful as the Quick View cases of old, Sammy's official S6 case does a bit more than just offer extra protection. The transparent front, or 'Clear View', gives you a window on to your notifications without opening the cover and you can interact with them too, answering a call for example. Oh, and it doubles as a mirror when not in use. Samsung has thought of everything.
£44.99 | Mobile Fun
The Neo Hybrid combines hard and soft frames to shield your phone from bumps and scratches. It's a great fit for the design focussed Samsung Galaxy S6 with added durability on the new metal sides. The premium feel is enhanced by the premium feeling side buttons while the soft TPU bumper keeps that shiny new rim ding free.
£17.99 | Spigen
The NGP soft shell outer provides impact protection for your Galaxy S6. It keep up to multiple cards safely hidden inside the back compartment, safe from the prying fingers of thieves and sneaky family members.
$34.99 | Incipio
This scratch resistant case meets military drop test standards with its armour shell and impact resistant soft core while the screen protector prevents scratches appearing on that beautiful QHD display. It's light too and won't block any ports on your phone.
£29.99 | Mobile Fun
With Samsung finally giving the Galaxy S6 a classy design, it seems a shame to cover all that up with a bulky case. Belkin's Grip Candy slips on the back and improves the grip with dimpled edges, is constructed from a flexible, shock -absorbent material but it's slim and easy to remove.
£19.99 | Belkin