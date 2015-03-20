The best Samsung Galaxy S6 cases and covers to buy 2015

Previous Next 1/5

Samsung Clear View Cover Case

While it's not quite as useful as the Quick View cases of old, Sammy's official S6 case does a bit more than just offer extra protection. The transparent front, or 'Clear View', gives you a window on to your notifications without opening the cover and you can interact with them too, answering a call for example. Oh, and it doubles as a mirror when not in use. Samsung has thought of everything.

£44.99 | Mobile Fun