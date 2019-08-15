The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases: kit out your new Note 10 in style

If you're spending a significant chunk of cash on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, then you want to keep it well protected against the bumping and grinding of everyday smartphone life: and that's where this list of the very best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases comes in handy.

We've scoured the top cases on the market right now to pick out the most stylish, the most secure, and the most affordable options to cover up your Galaxy Note 10 – whether you're particularly looking for extra storage or additional protection against drops and smashes.

It's always worth taking your time when it comes to choosing the best Note 10 cases: make sure you're getting the features you want, and stick to brands you can trust (including the ones we've featured here) – the cheapest options out there aren't necessarily the best.

You've got a multitude of case types to pick from as well, from chunky, rugged cases with excellent drop protection, to lightweight folio sleeves with debit/credit card pockets included. Whatever you need from a case, you should be able to find something to match.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

1. Snakehive Leather Wallet The perfect blend of style and protection Reasons to buy + Debit/credit card slots + Choice of six colours Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a premium phone, so make sure it has a premium case to match – the Leather Wallet case from Snakehive is made from European full grain cowhide nubuck leather, and comes with compartments for notes and debit/credit cards. All the ports (and the cameras) remain accessible while the smartphone is in its case as well.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Rugged Armour Peace of mind for protecting your Note 10 Reasons to buy + Excellent feel in the hand + Supports wireless charging

From case specialists Spigen comes the Rugged Armour case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – with an understated matte finish and Spigen's reliable Air Cushion Technology, it offers both protection against bumps and drops, and a touch of class as well. The case has been built to support both wireless and reverse charging while it's in use, as well.

(Image credit: Bodyguardz)

3. Bodyguardz UltraTough Clear You won't even know it's there Reasons to buy + Durable, self-healing screen + Use your phone as normal

Bodyguardz makes some of the most effective screen protectors in the business, and the UltraTough Clear protector for the Note 10 provides a transparent, self-healing, protective polyurethane film that comes between your expensive smartphone and any nicks or scratches – and which doesn't interfere with the touchscreen operation in any way.

(Image credit: Caseology)

4. Caseology Parallax A blend of feel and function Reasons to buy + Makes your phone more grippable + Works with wireless chargers Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're after a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case that looks and feels great as well as keeping your flagship handset protected, then the Parallax case from Caseology could be worthy of your consideration. It offers dual-layered, military grade protection while keeping the Note 10 screen and ports accessible, and is available with a black, gold, or deep blue trim.

(Image credit: Tech21)

5. Tech21 Evo Check Protects against drops and bacteria Reasons to buy + 3.6 metres (12 feet) of drop protection + Special antimicrobial coating

There's a lot to like about the Tech21 Evo Check, from the subtle curves and lines it adds to the shape of the Note 10, to the reliable 3.6-metre (12-foot) drop protection it adds. The case has an antimicrobial coating as well, which should significantly reduce the amount of microscopic bacteria living on your smartphone. It's priced pretty competitively as well.

(Image credit: Olixar)

6. Olixar Canvas Wallet Case Add a touch of understated style Reasons to buy + Textured canvas outer lining + Room for debit/credit cards

With room for debit/credit cards and a soft outer feel, the Olixar Canvas Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is more about style and comfort than protection – though of course it will keep your phone safe against scratches and grime while it's in your pocket. Inside the case there's a soft microfibre coating to keep your handset in pristine condition.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung LED View Cover A phone case with an LED twist Reasons to buy + Keep on top of notifications + Official Samsung case

Buy an official Note 10 case accessory direct from Samsung and you can at least be sure that it's going to exactly match the dimensions of your phone (at least in theory). The LED View Cover has a neat trick up its sleeve too – the ability to show the time and notification alerts on the front of the case, saving you from having to keep opening it up all the time.

(Image credit: Speck)

8. Speck Presidio Pro Protection without the bulk Reasons to buy + Dual-layer protective padding + Four metres or 13 feet of drop protection Today's Best Deals AU $15.83 View at Amazon

What we like about the Speck Presidio Pro is that it adds some solid protection to your Galaxy Note 10 without turning it into a brick that weighs down your pocket. There's two durable layers here, as well as a smooth matte finish, and the case should protect against drops of up to four metres or 13 feet – that's almost as high as a double-decker bus.