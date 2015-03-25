The best iPad Air 2 cases and covers to buy 2015

Previous Next 4/11

GCell Solar Powered Keyboard Folio

Want a folio case combined with a detachable keyboard for your spanking new iPad Air 2, but can't be doing with having to charge it up? This solar powered version will solve all of your problems. It connects to your slate through Bluetooth and then charges from the ambient light as you type, ensuring you always have enough power to write that vital email. The keyboard itself is nice and slim, though while the folio offers a lot of protection, it's a little bulky for our liking.

£79.99 | GCell