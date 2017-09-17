The best gadgets and apps for saving you time every day

It seems to be a fact of modern life that most of us are constantly busy and never seem to have enough hours in the day - part of that hectic pace might be because of the internet, and smartphones, and computers, but it's also true that tech can help save you time too.

Here we're going to introduce a few of our favourite apps and bits of tech for making the most of the 24 hours you get in every day (or the 168 in every week) - get a few of these suggestions incorporated in your daily routine and see how much time you can reclaim.

Header image: rawpixel.com/Unsplash

RescueTime

RescueTime, which exists as a web app, browser extension, and Android app (no iOS app as yet), has been around for 10 years now and is one of the most well-known names in time tracking. Want to know where all your time is going? RescueTime can fill you in.

Or at least it can fill you in on the time you spend on your laptop or desktop, and maybe your phone. Sites and apps can be ranked as productive or otherwise, and you can get summaries of your days and set goals too. A premium plan is available with extra features.

Citymapper

While it's true that the likes of Apple Maps and Google Maps have public transport options built in, Citymapper really takes commuting to the next level and can save you a serious amount of time getting from A to B - provided the city you live and work in is supported.

Apps are available for the web, Android and iOS, and Citymapper excels in the details - like letting you know which stop you need to get off at or how to switch from a train to a bus and back again. It'll even tell you how many calories each journey option will use up.

iRobot Roomba 966

Most of us would admit to not liking household chores, but they need to be done - so why not get a motorised, mechanical vacuum cleaner in place to save you having to go round the house with a hoover? Plenty of models are available, including the £800 Roomba 966.

This particular robotic cleaner can handle multiple rooms, connects straight to your Wi-Fi, and can be operated via an app, so you can even tidy up from the office or while you're on holiday. It's designed to handle all floor types and won't trip up over pet hairs either.

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX100

Another way to save yourself time is by going paperless, converting all those documents taking up room into digital versions you can store in the cloud - a lot of scanners can do the job but the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX100 is one worth checking out, around £180 online.

Okay, you have to spend time scanning them in in the first place, but the iX100 will make short work of the job, and then you can organise them and crucially search through them much quicker once they've been uploaded to a service like Dropbox or Google Drive.

Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant

Whatever digital assistant runs on your smartphone of choice, make a point to learn everything it can do - all three of these apps can set reminders, look up information on the web, check your calendar for you, read out your messages, help you get home, and so on.

Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant are time savers in all kinds of ways, whether it's reminding you to get flowers when you pass the shops (saving you having to go back out for them) or letting you send messages or hear emails with your voice when on the move.

Instapaper

Instapaper works across the web, your browser, and Android and iOS to queue up all of those web articles you don't have to read during the day so you can catch up on them later. At the same time, it strips out adverts and other fluff to make them easier to read.

How does this save you time? Well, as we've said, they're easier to digest because of the reformatting, and you can catch up on your reading on any mobile device or computer. You can also have your saved posts read out to you at the gym or during your daily commute.

Tile Pro

How much time do you waste searching for your keys or your bag? If the answer is "a lot", then the Tile tracker can be invaluable - it attaches to your keys, your purse, or anything else you don't want to lose, and sends you a warning when leave home without them.

Not only that, you can get the Tile tracker to emit a beep when you can't find something, so it points you towards wherever it is, and while they don't have GPS embedded, you can see their last known location on a map. The Pro versions start at £30 for a single Tile.

Nest Cam IQ

A security camera wouldn't be the first gadget you think of when it comes to saving time, but the Nest Cam IQ (£299) has a two-way microphone you can use to keep the kids and the pets under control and of course you can monitor your house without going home.

It's the most advanced of the Nest cameras and can even recognise individual people, making it able to tell the difference between your neighbour and a burglar. Sign up for Nest Aware and you get even more features, like the ability to map out activity zones.