Tech we wish was launching in the UK in 2012
Hottest gadgets that will elude Blighty for now...
It's bad news for those of you who were sold on this 7-inch slate offering from Asus, as the company has no plans to bring the powerful tab to the UK market. It seems the Transformer Prime-makers will focus their efforts on bringing the Asus Padfone phone/tabley hybrid to Blighty instead of the Ice Cream Sandwich tablet that packs a beefy Nvidia Tegra 3 Quad Core processor.
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note will reign supreme in the hybrid tablet/smartphone department as LG confirmed that the VU would not be heading to the UK. The Note-like device with a 5-inch 1024x768 resolution LCD screen promises a greater viewing experience for movies, books, multimedia and internet content. In the engine room there's a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, backed up by a larger-than-usual 2080mAh battery. The Optimus Vu runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread and features an an 8-megapixel camera all which is housed inside a handset just 8.5mm thin.
Many thought pocket camcorders were done and dusted after Cisco pulled the plug on Flipvideo last year. Toshiba thought differently, and debuted the Camileo Air 10 - a Wi-Fi enabled camera and video recorder - at CES this year. Photos are a healthy 16MP and video is recorded in HD at 1080p, and the addition of Wi-Fi means that this pocket snapper can upload all your media directly to your chosen media and even supports live streaming.
GoBandit have built the world's first Wi-Fi enabled action camera. What's an action camera, you say? Well, the Live records full HD video, but it also records your position, latitude, longitude, acceleration and speed via 170° degree wide-angle rotating optics, 3-Axis Gyro, 3D accelerometer, barometric altitude sensor and GPS receiver. Then you can upload your experiences to Facebook, Youtube or the GoBandit community via your built-in Wi-Fi. It really couldn't be easier.
Has the 3D mobile bubble burst? Having shown off its first 3D handset at last year's MWC, sales of the LG Optimus 3D Max will miss out the UK this time around. Brandishing a 4.3-inch WVGA 3D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 2 for protection, it will pack a 1.2GHz dual core processor, and 1GB RAM to take care of your multi-tasking. Running on Android 2.3 Gingerbread, NFC support is also on board so you'll soon be buying your groceries with it. Just not over here...
The Striiv Pedometer puts to bed the idea that pedometers are just step-counters. Designed to sit on a keyring, this little gadget incentivises you via games and achievements to stay active through-out the day. For example, you get achievements for walking certain distances through-out the day. These achievements earn you gold that you can spend on things in MyLand - a Farmville-esque game built into the Pedometer. Apparently it's only the US that needs to exercise more, but we'd love to see this tiny piece of tech reach the UK.
The K91 is Lenovo's first ever TV, and it's no ordinary TV at that. This smart TV comes in a distinctly ice creamy, sandwichy sort of flavour... yes, I'm talking about Android 4.0, meaning you can integrate apps from Lenovo's app store. The device also comes with two controllers; a game pad for playing games from the Lenovo Store and a touch, motion and voice enabled remote control similar to LG's Magic Remote.
Boasting some serious overhauls in relation to the original UK HTC Titan, HTC has decided that the Titan II will not be making the jump over the Atlantic. It will however be rocking 4G LTE, which means blazing fast internet and stress-free streaming for those lucky Yanks who fancy getting their hands on one. It still has that enormous 4.7 inch screen, a 16MP rear camera and a 1.5Ghz single-core processor to try and handle it all.
LG's Blast Chiller will cool a beer in five minutes or a bottle of wine in eight minutes ending the woes of warm beer or those unfortunate tinnies accidentally left in the freezer. Sadly, it will only be available in a French Door, Smart fridge in the the United States, but it has already scooped a Best of CES 2012 innovation award and rightly so. Hopefully that might persuade LG to send the Blast Chiller to UK shores sometime in the near future.
This tablet may not look like much on the inside, as it's specifications are quite modest. But this 8-inch, 1.5Ghz dual-core tablet has a very unique selling point. Contrary to popular opinion, the Element says that it's what's on the outside that counts, because on the outside this tablet is totally, 100%, top-to-bottom waterproof. And yet, it looks like the waterproof tablet won't be coming to the rain-fest that is the UK. Gutted.
TOSY's shiny-domed life of the party seems unlikely to ever find it's way to the UK, though it should be noted that the Vietnamese robotics company have neither confirmed nor denied a UK release. This is a shame, frankly, because we think lots of us would see the novelty in a funky robot with sunglasses shuffling up and down to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, or the Greatest Hits of Elton John.
Announced back in November 2011, the Kindle Fire is currently only blowing up in the US and no where else for the time being. The 7-inch Android tablet which is the online retail giant's first foray into the slate business strikes more than a passing resemblance to the BlackBerry Playbook, but crucially it has the online stores for music, video, films and ebooks to rival Apple's iTunes Store. Add in the fact that it currently costs less than $200 on Amazon.com, and it is no surprise that it is still considered the biggest iPad rival. Maybe we will just have to wait for the Kindle Fire 2.
