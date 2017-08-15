T3 Style: AW17 is here, so stop the summer lovin' and drop into fall on trend

Autumn is rapidly approaching and, as such, the AW17 collections are dropping left, right and centre. Interesting patterns and textures, along with a softer but modern look are very much in right now in menswear and, in partnership with traditional cool colours, are leading to some absolutely lovely, stylish garments and accessories.

Here are a selection of items to help spark inspiration for your own killer look this fall:

Reiss Eldo Mottled Weave Blazer A modern cut with an unignorable texture and pattern Reasons to buy + Luxurious cotton and wool blend + Contemporary, modern cut + Versatile

Made with 70 per cent cotton and 30 per cent wool, the Eldo Mottled Weave Blazer in indigo is just super. The mottled basket weave finish is eye catching, the notch lapels elegant and the two button layout classic cool.

The contemporary cut also means the Eldo is very versatile, with some sympathetic pairing - such as crisp black or grey trousers and a one-colour T-shirt - allowing it to be worn on most smart-casual engagements.

Price: £275 | Buy Eldo Mottled Weave Blazer

Ted Baker Coftini crew neck knitted jumper A bold, cool palette partnered perfectly with a simple shape Reasons to buy + Fabulous pattern + Clean collar and cuffs + Simple cut Check Amazon

The simple clean shape of the Coftini crew neck knitted jumper is sharply contrasted here to great affect with a brilliantly bold and on-trend colour palette and pattern. Three colours are available, however, it is hard to move away from the leading blue as it just embodies fall cool.

The wool-blend construction along with the jacquard finish make this jumper genuinely stand out, while the black, ribbed cuffs and crew neck add a hint of formality and keep the interesting pattern grounded.

Price: £99 | Buy Coftini crew neck knitted jumper

Persol Galleria '900 Perfect shades for combating low, Indian summer rays Reasons to buy + Polarised lenses + Round design + Anti-glare treatment

The Persol Galleria '900 do exactly what you want from a pair of autumn sunglasses, with a spacious round design shielding against low rays, and their clean, understated finish screaming casual nonchalance.

The glasses are far from just lookers too, with the lenses polarized and polished off with a green internal anti-glare treatment. These shades come in frame sizes of 50 and 53; this model's colour code is 9014/58, which is T3's top pick.

Price: £123 | Buy Persol Galleria '900

Antony Morato jacket with checked print design Urban chic with an industrial twist Reasons to buy + Soft mélange twill + Adjustable hood + Metal zip closure

We just love this fall jacket from Antony Morato, which successfully manages to bolt urban chic onto an industrial backbone. The soft mélange twill and plush synthetic padding make the jacket incredibly comfortable to wear, while the heavy duty metal zip closure, storm flap and leather toggles add serious elemental security.

In terms of the aesthetic, the all-over checked design and cool, metallic colours communicate a military, urban, hyper-modern look. A draw-string waist and brace of front pockets are pleasant, functional extras.

Price: £240 | Buy Antony Morato jacket with checked print design

Arrowood Utility Tall Rugged and ready for tramping through autumn leaves Reasons to buy + Waterproof-leather upper + Molded rubber outsole + Breathable mesh lining

And talking of injecting a dash of urban into a more rustic tradition, these Arrowood Utility Tall boots are both Peak District tough and resistant, as well as street-approved city, with a more modern toe and heel giving the footwear a softer, more on-trend edge.

The injection of style doesn't compromise the protective qualities of the boot either, with waterproof leather uppers keeping the feet dry, a breathable mesh lining keeping them cool, and a responsive PU footbed cushioning them at all times.

Price: £160 | Buy Arrowood Utlity Tall

Vintage Nubuck Leather Money Wallet A rustic currency carrier for post-walk pub lunches Reasons to buy + Genuine cowhide leather + Carries cards and notes + Attractively priced

Snakehive has very much succeeded here in delivering a premium, stylish wallet at an affordable price point, making a switch-up for the autumn season frictionless. The Vintage is made from genuine full grain cowhide nubuck leather, comes equipped with three credit card slots, and boasts a spacious, easy-access notes pocket.

The individual finish of the leather outer is also unique to each wallet and has been designed with a distressed look that will age naturally over time, revealing a darker, smoother tone and rich patina.

Price: £24.95 | Buy Vintage Nubuck Leather Money Wallet

Sherpa Sikkim Hoodie Geelo/Tongba The perfect blend of mountain gear and city wear Reasons to buy + Lycra binded hood + Zippered kangaroo pouch + Cationic polyester construction

The casual hoodie is taken to enhanced, more durable, and far more versatile levels here with the Sherpa Sikkim Hoodie Geelo/Tonga, with the garment slotting easily into our fall wardrobe as a layering piece.

The 240 g/m2 doubleknit construction has a smooth face and griddled back for a super comfortable fit, while it has also been designed with breathability in mind. The hood has been installed with a lycra binding too, meaning that it won't sag or droop. Zippered pockets complete the package.

Price: £60 | Buy Sherpa Sikkim Hoodie Geelo/Tongba

Fjällräven Duffel No. 6 Medium Navy A spacious, stylish bag for autumnal travel Reasons to buy + Polyester and organic cotton construction + Padded top panels + Lockable main zip

The Fjällräven Duffel No. 6 Medium Navy is a durable, stylish, on-trend travel bag that has been designed to be just as much at home on long-haul journeys as it is on weekend breaks away, with the carrier capable of being carried by hand or as a backpack.

A spacious 70-litre volume is partnered here with a recycled polyester and organic cotton build, as well as waterproof, PU-coated polyamide base. Internally, the main compartment has an extra-large zippered opening and a mesh pocket inside to keep smaller items secure and in place.

Price: £195 | Buy Fjällräven Duffel No. 6 Medium Navy

Bartro slim fit cropped trousers Highly versatile trousers for casual fall engagements Reasons to buy + Casual, contemporary finish + Jet pockets + Zip and button fastening

The current trend of cropped trousers continues apace here with the Bartro, with an added tapering at the base and re-luxed fit adding a small, fresh twist for fall 2017.

Jet pockets, finished hems, and zip and button fastening are also present on these contemporary trousers, while the cool, formal navy make them perfect for smart-casual upper-body partnerships.

Price: £119 | Buy Bartro slim fit cropped trousers

Marlowe Fedora Hat Reasons to buy + Satin lining + Water-repellent finish + Brim can be worn down or up

Rounding off this edition of T3 Style is the Marlowe Ferdora Hat in navy blue, which delivers the classic hat style but with added versatility and comfort. The satin lining and fabric inner sweat band add a long-wear comfort, while the flexible brim allows it to be worn traditionally down or up in the trilby style.

The Marlowe has a broad brim and water-repellent finish too, which is ideal for holding off fall rain, while the 100 per cent fur felt outer adds that on-trend soft twist with the traditionally autumn cool colour scheme.

Price: £89 | Buy Marlowe Fedora Hat Navy Blue