T3 iPad and iPhone Edition FAQ (Updated)

We have recently issued a brand new update to T3: iPad Edition, bringing a new iPhone edition.

If the following information doesn't help solve your error in the T3 app, please email our T3 App Customer Services team at: t3.ipad@futurenet.com

The new T3 iPad and iPhone app is now available to download from the App Store. We will shortly be updating the T3 app for Google Play.

Frequently Asked Questions

Please find answers to some common questions about T3: iPad and iPhone Editions. For more information using apps on your iPad, please visit Apple Support: http://www.apple.com/uk/support/itunes/

How can I try out T3: iPad and iPhone Editions?

Head to Apple's App Store on your iPad or iPhone and search for T3, then tap to download it. It will then install in the Newsstand app on your device. The editions are connected, so any main monthly issues or subscriptions you buy from December 16th 2013 onwards will be accessible across both formats.

You can subscribe in three ways…

1. A T3: iPad and iPhone Edition subscription via your iTunes account inside the T3 app by tapping on the 'Subscribe' button. A single-issue rolling subscription is £2.49 while an annual subscription is £23.99 for 13 issues. You'll need your Apple ID ready and this will give you access to T3: iPad Edition and T3: iPhone Edition only.

2. A T3: Tablet Edition subscription is also available via here: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/tech-gadgets/t3-tablet-edition-magazine-subscription/ A six-month subscription is £13.99 while an annual subscription is £23.99. This will give you access to T3: iPad Edition, T3: iPhone Edition and T3: Android Edition on 10.1-inch Android tablets.

3. A T3: All Access Subscription is also available via here: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/tech-gadgets/t3-print-tablet/

£10.99 a quarter and will give you all 13 issues in print delivered to your door, as well as access to T3: iPad Edition, T3: iPhone Edition and T3: Android Edition on 10.1-inch Android tablets.

Only T3: All Access subscribers and T3: Tablet Edition subscribers are entitled to download T3: iPad and iPhone Editions to their iPads as part of their subscriptions. Visit the following link for more information: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/t3-registration/#wrapperContent

Can I transfer my Apple iTunes subscription over to a T3: All Access subscription?

Unfortunately no. We advise that you see out your current iTunes subscription and cancel the auto-renewal feature by following this link: http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098 . You can then subscribe to our T3: All Access package here: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/tech-gadgets/t3-print-tablet/

Please visit: https://iforgot.apple.com/iForgot/iForgot.html for a reminder.

Your subscription number is the 10-digit number that can be found on your welcome email or letter at the beginning of your subscription. Your subscriber number is also printed on the address label that comes with your magazine each month. A, please visit: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/help-managing-your-account/#finding

If you have any problems finding or using your subscription number, please email our Customer Service team: contact@myfavouritemagazines.co.uk or telephone UK 0844 848 2852 International +44 1604 251 045. For more information on how to subscribe to T3 Print & Digital subscriptions, please visit: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/tech-gadgets/t3-print-tablet/

Can I see my purchased editions on all iDevices?

T3: iPad and iPhone Editions are supported for all iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch devices that can run iOS 6.0 or later. For non-supported devices, you can access T3 digitally via the Zinio app here: http://gb.zinio.com/browse/publications/index.jsp?productId=500257032

Can I share my digital editions with friends?

Not full issues, but any page with the 'share' symbol in the top right navigation bar can be shared via Facebook, Twitter or a web viewer in your browser.

Does the edition I've just purchased expire?

No, once you purchase an edition via iTunes or your T3 subscription, it's yours to keep for as long as you have an iPad. To access your purchases, you'll need to either sign in with your T3 Print username and password or your Apple iTunes ID, as prompted.

I've upgraded my iPad or iPhone to a newer model. Can I see my old editions and download new ones?

Yes, please sign-in with your T3 subscribercredentials, or your Apple iTunes ID as outlined above, for continued access to your purchases. You will need to re-download your editions on to your new device.

The T3 app keeps crashing on my device

Please make sure your iPad or iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS, then delete the app and re-install from the App Store. Then follow the app prompts to restore your issues.

My T3: iPad and iPhone Editions keep getting deleted from the app library

The iOS system triggers a 'cleaner' automatically when your device is more than 75-80% capacity, which is beyond our control. Please go to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'About' to check your storage, then archive a few editions or remove some content from your device if necessary. You can also manage your storage via iTunes, by connecting the device to your Mac or PC.

I'd like to cancel my iTunes subscription to T3: iPad and iPhone Editions

You can find information on how to cancel your Apple iTunes subscription here: http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098

I still cannot get the T3 app to work, is there someone who can help?

Please email our T3 Customer Services team at: t3.ipad@futurenet.com for assistance.