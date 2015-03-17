By T3 Magazine
T3 Hot 100 2015: The Best Music Tech
The Merlin 1 is a pretty neat (and powerful) home audio system, combining a Bluetooth streamer with digital amplifier,turntable and custom speakers.
£1,300 | Musical Fidelity
Ideal for children or those unable to play normal musical instruments, the Skoog lets you make music by prodding, twisting and thwacking. It's wipe clean, too.
£379.95 | Skoog Music
The Samsung WAM – Wireless Audio Multiroom – is the umbrella term for Sammy's speaker products and hub, designed for high-quality, er, multiroom audio. Set-up is made as simple as possible and you can stream from just about anything via iOS or Android.
£50 Hub, Speakers from £160 | Samsung
Tidal gives music-lovers a new kind of streaming experience, with lossless 1411kbps files, enabling you to listen to your favourite tracks at CD quality over the web. Nice.
£19.99 per month | Tidal
Losing yourself in a Brian Wilson-esque quest for perfect sound is never a good look. Nor will it do your wallet any favours.These speakers, however, strike the perfect balance. They won't leave you penniless, but will make Pet Sounds sound perfect.
From £199.95 per pair | Wharfedale
Whilst Bang & Olufsen continues to develop high-end audio kit for the home(see the luscious BeoSound Moment, for example) it's the BeoPlay (or B&O Play, if you like) range that has really seen the company soar in the last year. The BeoPlay A2 Bluetooth speaker being a slickly designed, portable yet powerful device – has become the company's fastest-ever selling product. Its range of high-quality headphones, including the noise-cancelling wireless H8s, also impress, as does the brand new Beolit 15. B&O is at the forefront of designer tech.
£Varies | BEOPLAY
Naim has a solid reputation for creating fantastic home audio systems – and its Mu-so is no exception. Looking like Batman's home music system, it streams from your phone, tablet or laptop. And it has more connections than a record label bigwig. As you'd expect, it sounds sweet as.
£895 | NAIM
Big S has binned its Music Unlimited service and replaced it with PlayStation Music, a new service with Spotify at its heart. Link accounts to stream tunes while playing games.
Spotify - £9.99 per month | Due Spring
Audiophile-grade sound meets cutting-edge minimalist design with Cambridge Audio's latest range of network streamers, amps and AV receivers. Beautiful, with the sound quality to match.
£Varies | Cambridge Audio
