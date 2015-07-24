T3 Drives: The Audi Q7 is a high tech tank from the future

Previous Next 1/10

Introduction

The Audi Q7 has been a huge success for the German brand, it was conceived back in 2005, and has spawned smaller variants in the form of the Q5 and Q3.

Unfortunately due to timing it was always one of the last cars to receive the latest tech and advancements, but now that's all changed with the brand new Q7.

It'll be the first car to reach the UK based on the Volkswagen Group's new MLB Evo platform, and it looks set to rival the likes of the Land Rover Discovery, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5.

Does it have what it takes? Read on to find out.