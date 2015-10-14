T3 Drives: BMW 7501 could be the most tech-heavy limousine on the forecourts

Previous Next 2/7

Tantalising technology

Most car reviews would begin with a nugget about ride, handling and engines but it's worth kicking off with the technological aspects of the new 7 Series because this is not a car, it's a branch of Maplins on wheels.

First off, the iDrive infotainment system has been reworked to offer a number of neat features, including gesture control, which allows the driver to dismiss incoming phone calls with a swipe of the hand, increase and decrease the volume of the entertainment system with a twisting motion and skip tracks by jabbing with two fingers. It's a world first.

The tech works by incorporating an infrared camera that's located near the rear-view mirror. The driver simply has to make the gestures in front of the infotainment console and the camera will pick them up and act accordingly. Cool eh?

Better still, the system now responds to conversational voice commands. So you can tell the navigation to "take me to a nearby coffee shop" or "show me some good hotels in the area" rather than laboriously punching in searches by hand.

To keep existing customers from running scared, all of this infotainment loveliness can be operated with the typical iDrive rotary controller, or via new touch screen monitors within the cabin. The idea is that BMW owners get comfortable with the sheer weight of technology on offer, rather than being instantly overwhelmed and pining for the good old days. Other notable pieces of kit include high-speed in-car Wi-Fi, the most malleable climate control system I've ever experienced and a neat Android tablet that slots in between the rear passengers and allows them to remotely control climate, seating position, navigation, interior lighting, multimedia and more.

And as an added bonus, occupants can remove said tablet and use it to do tablet-y stuff when they exit the car.